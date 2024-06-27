 Sensex crosses 79,000-mark for first time; Nifty hits new high - Hindustan Times
Thursday, Jun 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Sensex crosses 79,000-mark for first time; Nifty hits new high

ByHT News Desk
Jun 27, 2024 10:48 AM IST

On Thursday, the stock market started with little change and a slight drop after reaching a record high in the last trading session.

Sensex crossed the 79,000 mark for the first time on Thursday. Whereas, Nifty hit a new lifetime high on the day shortly after the stock market opened.

The Sensex began the day down by 94.13 points at 78,580.12, and the Nifty opened 19.25 points lower at 23,849.55. (File/Reuters)
The Sensex began the day down by 94.13 points at 78,580.12, and the Nifty opened 19.25 points lower at 23,849.55.

On Thursday, the stock market started with little change and a slight drop after reaching a record high in the last trading session. The Sensex began the day down by 94.13 points at 78,580.12, and the Nifty opened 19.25 points lower at 23,849.55. Weak signals from Asian markets contributed to the subdued market mood.

Sensex crosses 79,000-mark for first time; Nifty hits new high
