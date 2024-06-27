Sensex crosses 79,000-mark for first time; Nifty hits new high

On Thursday, the stock market started with little change and a slight drop after reaching a record high in the last trading session.
Sensex crossed the 79,000 mark for the first time on Thursday. Whereas, Nifty hit a new lifetime high on the day shortly after the stock market opened.
On Thursday, the stock market started with little change and a slight drop after reaching a record high in the last trading session. The Sensex began the day down by 94.13 points at 78,580.12, and the Nifty opened 19.25 points lower at 23,849.55. Weak signals from Asian markets contributed to the subdued market mood.
Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!
Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!