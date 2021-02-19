Indices end in red as Sensex plunges over 430 points, Nifty settles at 14,981
Sensex dips 435 points to close at 50,889; Nifty falls 137 points to settle at 14,981.
ANI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 03:45 PM IST
Pandemic will force 18 million Indians to find a new occupation by 2030: Report
PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 03:44 PM IST
The pandemic has disrupted labour markets because companies have been forced to respond to a new dimension of work.
Global stocks higher after weak US jobs, economic data
AP, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 03:29 PM IST
London and Frankfurt rose in early trading while Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul closed higher.
Facebook’s Australia face-off could backfire across the globe
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 02:51 PM IST
- World leaders were already watching Australian legislation expected to pass next week that will force tech titans Facebook and Alphabet Inc.’s Google to pay publishers for news content.
Japan cuts economic outlook in February for first time in 10 months
Reuters, Tokyo
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 02:18 PM IST
Japanese stocks rose to a 30-year high this week as progress in the distribution of coronavirus vaccines boosted expectations for an economic recovery.
Coronavirus pandemic restaurant closures produce glut of used equipment
PTI, San Leandro
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 01:22 PM IST
Covid-19 has forced thousands of restaurants to permanently shut their doors as dining restrictions keep customers away. But it has also been a boon for commercial auctioneers.
Bitcoin nears $1 trillion value as Crypto jump tops other assets
Posted by Arpan RaiBloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 11:51 AM IST
The largest token has added more than $415 billion of value in 2021 to about $956 billion, data compiled by Bloomberg show.
Elon Musk defends Tesla Bitcoin move, says token less dumb than cash
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 11:27 AM IST
Tesla took both the corporate world and the cryptocurrency space by storm when it announced this month it had put $1.5 billion of cash into Bitcoin.
Gold prices fall for 6th day in a row, at 8-month low
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 11:14 AM IST
Gold prices in India are down about 8% or 4,000 per 10 gram so far this year after witnessing a huge rally in 2020, which pushed rates to record highs of ₹56,200 in August.
Kia and Hyundai recovering from days-long network outages
AP, Boston
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 10:18 AM IST
Both Kia and affiliated automaker Hyundai Motor America reported IT outage on Saturday, said they had no evidence the problems were caused by ransomware.
Mexico gas squeeze forces Japanese automakers to halt production
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 09:44 AM IST
Mexico is grappling with the shortage after a cold front affected exports from Texas, prompting authorities to ask automakers and other industries to reduce their consumption of natural gas.
Joe Biden administration to keep tariffs on China amid review
ANI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 09:42 AM IST
Biden said that he's not planning to reverse his predecessor's tariffs on Chinese goods imported into the US as quickly as he plans to reverse other Trump-era policies.
Sensex drops over 250 points in early trade; Nifty slips below 15,050
PTI, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 09:56 AM IST
PowerGrid was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding around 3 per cent, followed by ICICI Bank, NTPC, Bajaj Auto, Maruti, Bajaj Finance and SBI.
Former Disney executives turn into LA’s hottest dealmakers
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 06:57 AM IST
Mayer, 58, and Staggs, 60, are also attempting to raise $2 billion from Blackstone Group Inc. to acquire other entertainment businesses.
UK consumers most confident since pandemic struck: Report
Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 06:40 AM IST
The overall consumer confidence index from market research firm GfK rose five points to -23, due mostly to a 14-point improvement in views about the economy over the next 12 months.
