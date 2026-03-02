Sensex down 2,743 points, Nifty 50 well below 25,000 as Iran war ignites stock market

Dalal Street in Mumbai was engulfed in panic on Monday as India's benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 cratered at the opening bell, with investors unwilling to take fresh bets amid acute uncertainty stemming from the Iran war. Both Sensex and Nifty 50 have clawed back some losses but remained firmly in negative territory.

The 30-share S&P BSE Sensex fell as much as 3.38%, or 2,743 points, to open at 78,543 points, while the broader NSE Nifty 50 cracked 519 points, or 2.06%, to 24,659. By mid-morning, both indices had clawed back some losses but remained firmly in negative territory.

“The uncertainty related to the (Iran) war will loom large over the market in the near-term,” V.K. Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Investments Ltd., told Hindustan Times over email. “The major risk from the market perspective is the energy risk arising from the surge in crude.”

Every $1 increase in crude oil prices raises India’s annual import bill by $2 billion. A higher import bill translates to a weaker rupee and higher inflation. That, in turn, raises bond yields which eventually compresses equity multiples. The impact on trade, by way of higher logistics and insurance costs, is not even priced in yet.

The crude shock of the Iran war Joint military operations by Israel and the United States killed Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei over the weekend, triggering a retaliation by Tehran that's engulfed much of the Middle East.

The Strait of Hormuz, a 21-mile shipping channel to Iran's south responsible for nearly 50% of India's oil imports, is virtually choked. Brent crude surged 2.45% to $72.48 per barrel. Brent jumped 6.4% to $77.57 a barrel, though it had briefly topped $82.00 at one stage.

Key Stocks in Focus Underperforming: IndiGo, SpiceJet: Shed 4.67% at the open as aviation turbine fuel costs threaten to spike on higher crude oil prices. Hundreds of flight cancellations are also weighing on the stocks.

Shed 4.67% at the open as aviation turbine fuel costs threaten to spike on higher crude oil prices. Hundreds of flight cancellations are also weighing on the stocks. HPCL, BPCL, Indian Oil: India's oil marketing companies face rising crude import costs and potential under-recoveries if retail prices are held.

India's oil marketing companies face rising crude import costs and potential under-recoveries if retail prices are held. Nifty IT (−2.5%): Down over 20% through February, Monday's risk aversion deepened the rout.

Down over 20% through February, Monday's risk aversion deepened the rout. Nifty Realty: The worst-performing sector at open, down 1.5%–2.5%, alongside auto, oil & gas, and PSU banks. Outperforming: Bharat Electronics: The only Sensex constituent in the green at open, gaining 0.48%.

The only Sensex constituent in the green at open, gaining 0.48%. Paras Defence: Led the broader defence pack with over 13% intraday gains. The Nifty India Defence index was up over 1%.

Led the broader defence pack with over 13% intraday gains. The Nifty India Defence index was up over 1%. ONGC, Oil India: Upstream producers benefit from elevated crude realisations.

Upstream producers benefit from elevated crude realisations. Gold & Silver ETFs: Safe-haven demand surged as both metals hit multi-month highs. The Macro Threat For India, the Iran war is a direct macroeconomic stress test. Elevated import costs are likely to widen the current account deficit and further strain the fiscal deficit through increased subsidy obligations.

The rupee slipped to a multi-month low of around ₹91.26 per dollar. The dollar index surged 0.5% to the 98-level as investors feared a crude-driven inflation spike could prompt a more hawkish Fed stance.

FIIs sold equities worth ₹7,536 crore on Friday. Domestic institutions provided a partial buffer, buying ₹12,293 crore, but the scale of Monday's selloff may test their absorption capacity. The Sunday Guardian