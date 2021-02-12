Sensex ends 12.78 pts higher at record 51,544.30; Nifty slips 10 pts to 15,163.3
Sensex ends 12.78 points higher at record 51,544.30. Nifty slips 10 points to 15,163.30.
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 03:56 PM IST
ICICI Bank money laundering case: Chanda Kochchar granted bail
By Charul Shah, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 02:41 PM IST
- ED filed a complaint against Kochhars and the Dhoots on November 3, 2020 and accused eight companies in the money laundering case
Chanda Kochhar gets bail in money laundering case, told to not leave country
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 01:59 PM IST
On Friday, Kochhar appeared at a Mumbai before a special PMLA court in response to the summons issued to her on January 30.
Chanda Kochhar appears before special PMLA court in money laundering case
By Charul Shah
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 01:28 PM IST
Judge AA Nandgaonkar said it appeared that “Chanda Kochhar had misused her official position in granting loan to accused Dhoot and/or Videocon group companies”
Amazon faces biggest union push in its history
PTI, New York
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 12:04 PM IST
Amazon, whose profits and revenues have skyrocketed during the pandemic, has campaigned hard to convince workers that a union will only suck money from their paycheck with little benefit.
Gold down by over ₹9,000 from its 2020 peak
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 12:00 PM IST
The prices of the bullion in the country are down by over ₹9,000 from its last year's peak of ₹56,200.
Fuel prices hiked for fourth straight day, petrol reaches record high in Delhi
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 11:50 AM IST
Petrol and diesel prices were on Friday increased by 29 and 38 paise per litre respectively. Check the latest rates in your city here.
Rupee gains 10 paise to 72.77 against US dollar in early trade
PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 11:28 AM IST
At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 72.79 against the US dollar, then inched higher to 72.77 against the greenback, registering a rise of 10 paise over its previous close.
RBI currency strategy is drawing hot money, complicating policy
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 11:15 AM IST
Its balancing act to keep the rupee stable amid heavy foreign inflows while also keeping excess liquidity in check is flooding the market with more foreign funds, prompting a vicious cycle of interventions.
Sensex advances over 100 points to 51,648 in opening session; Nifty above 15,200
By hindustantimes.com, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 10:04 AM IST
Infosys was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising around 2 per cent, followed by Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, HDFC Bank, TCS and Reliance Industries.
UN’s race to zero draws climate pledges from a fifth of FTSE 100
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 09:03 AM IST
They include AstraZeneca Plc, Vodafone Group Plc and Rolls Royce Holdings Plc, he said.
Soon, keep your insurance policies in DigiLocker
By Navneet Dubey | Livemint, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 03:52 AM IST
Apart from storing the policy document in electronic form, the DigiLocker will also help reduce the cost, eliminate customer complaints relating to non-delivery of policy copy, improve the turnaround time of insurance services, and reduce disputes and fraud.
India Inc may offer 6.4% hike on avg, top performers to get 20%
By Prashant K Nanda | Livemint, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 03:50 AM IST
This will be more than the 5.9% average salary increase offered by Indian companies in 2020, the global consulting and advisory firm said in its salary projection survey.
Amazon moves SC in Future Retail-Reliance case
By Anirudh Laskar | Livemint, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 03:38 AM IST
In its petition on 25 Janaury, Amazon had alleged that the Rs.24,713 crore deal with RIL violates its investment agreement with Future Group that barred the company from selling its retail assets to Mukesh Ambani’s conglomerate among other specified entities without Amazon’s consent.
Urban demand drives passenger vehicles sales
By Malyaban Ghosh | Livemint, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 03:32 AM IST
Indicating a sustained rise in urban demand, dispatches of utility vehicles grew 37.26% from the year ago to 111,494 units, as companies like Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, Hyundai Motor India Ltd, Kia Motors India Ltd and Tata Motors Ltd raised wholesales of their sport utility vehicles.
