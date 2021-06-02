Sensex ends flat for second day in row, Nifty at 15,576

Equity benchmark Sensex shed over 85 points to end flat for the second day in a row at the closing bell on Tuesday, while the NSE Nifty remained in green and gained 1.35 points at the end of the day. The 30-share BSE Sensex ended 85.40 points or 0.16% lower at 51,849.48, and the broader NSE Nifty climbed 1.35 points or 0.0087% higher to its closing mark of 15,576.20.

Among the top Nifty50 gainers were Tata Steel, JSW Steel, and Hindalco, while the Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra, and Asian Paints lagged behind. This comes amid a largely negative trend in the global markets.

In the previous session, Sensex ended 2.56 points lower at 51,934.88, while the broader NSE Nifty slipped 7.95 points or 0.05% to 15,574.85. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth 449.86 crore on Tuesday, as per provisional exchange data.

Global shares were mixed on Wednesday after Wall Street reopened from the Memorial Day holiday on a lackluster note.

France's CAC 40 edged up 0.1% to 6,496.01, while Germany's DAX added nearly 0.2% to 15,592.32. Britain's FTSE 100 rose 0.3% to 7,101.57. U.S. shares were set to be mixed with Dow futures inching up less than 0.1% to 34,561.0. S&P 500 futures slipped nearly 0.1% to 4,195.62.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 added 0.5% to finish at 28,946.14. South Korea's Kospi rose nearly 0.1% to 3,224.23. Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 0.6% to 29,297.62, while the Shanghai Composite dropped 0.8% to 3,597.14.

Economies are bouncing back rapidly from the damage and disruptions caused by the pandemic, analysts say. Progress lags in Japan and much of Asia, where vaccination programs have lagged, though they are beginning to pick up speed, opening up inoculations at mass sites to the general population, not just the elderly and health workers.





(With inputs from agencies)

