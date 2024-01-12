close_game
News / Business / Sensex hits all time high of 72,720; Nifty at record 21,928

Sensex hits all time high of 72,720; Nifty at record 21,928

ByHT News Desk
Jan 12, 2024 03:04 PM IST

Earlier in the day, the 30-share BSE Sensex had soared by 492 points to 72,213.89 in early trade

The Bombay Stock Exchange's equity benchmark Sensex hit a fresh lifetime high of 72,720.96. On the other hand, Nifty hit record high of 21,928.25.

People look at a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(REUTERS)
Infosys had jumped more than 6 per cent in early trade despite reporting a lower-than-expected 7.3 per cent fall in net profit in the December quarter on sluggish demand from clients and cut its annual sales forecast.

Tata Consultancy Services climbed nearly 4 per cent after the largest software exporter reported an 8.2 per cent growth in net income for the December quarter at 11,735 crore, driven by a massive growth in the home market that offset to a large extent the impact of a 3 per cent de-growth in the US market.

How global markets performed?

The international market shares were mixed on Friday. Tokyo's benchmark extended its New Year rally and was trading above 35,000. US futures inched higher and oil prices surged more than $1 a barrel.

On the other hand, Germany's DAX jumped 1% to 16,710.98 and the CAC40 in Paris gained 1.2% to 7,474.57.

Whereas, Britain's FTSE 100 climbed 0.8% to 7,635.15. The future for the S&P 500 was up 0.1% while that for the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.2%.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 gained 1.5% to 35,577.11 capping a week of strong gains that have taken it to levels not seen since 1990, when Japan’s asset bubbles were beginning to deflate at the outset of an era of faltering growth.

The yen’s weakness against the U.S. dollar has boosted Japanese exporters like industrial robot maker Fanuc Corp., whose shares rose 2.1% on Friday.

(With PTI inputs)

