Sensex jumps 170 points to top 50,560 in opening session; Nifty nears 15,000-level
Domestic indices opened on a positive note with BSE Sensex climbing over 150 points to top 50,500 and the broader Nifty nearing the 15,000-level on Tuesday.
At 9:24am, the 30-share Sensex was up 171.56 points or 0.34% to trade at 50,566.64 while the wider Nifty jumped 56.80 or 0.38% to 14,986.30 in the opening session.
In the previous session on Monday, Sensex ended 397 points or 0.78% lower at 50,395.08 and NSE Nifty slumped 101.45 points or 0.67% to close at 14,929.50.
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Nazara Tech's IPO opens tomorrow
- Through the issue, the company will sell 52,94,392 equity shares by the promoters and existing shareholders.
Nationwide bank strike enters day 2, may go on like farm stir, warn unions
Education NPAs rise as Covid-19 hits jobs
- Experts said job and income loss and drop-out rates following the Covid outbreak, were key factors behind the surge in NPAs for this loan category.
Trade gap widens to $12.6 billion on lacklustre exports
- Between April last year and February 2021, merchandise exports have contracted 12.23%, while merchandise imports fell 23.1%.
UAE asks listed companies to add at least one woman to board
Finance ministry releases entire ₹1.10 lakh crore estimated GST shortfall
Covid: Worst maybe over for aviation sector, say US airlines as bookings improve
Chinese govt asks Alibaba to curtail media assets, says report
Vaccine rollout drives Canada's consumer confidence to highest in over a decade
Ratan Tata acquires undisclosed stake in Pritish Nandy Communications
Tesla names Musk 'Technoking', CFO 'Master of Coin' in cryptic regulatory filing
Union minister introduces bill to amend Mines and Mineral Development Act
Bitcoin extends drop after weekend rally to record above $61,000
Sensex falls 397 points to close at 50,395.08; Nifty ends at 14,929.50
