Sensex jumps 170 points to top 50,560 in opening session; Nifty nears 15,000-level

Domestic indices opened on a positive note with BSE Sensex climbing over 150 points to top 50,500 and the broader Nifty nearing the 15,000-level on Tuesday.

At 9:24am, the 30-share Sensex was up 171.56 points or 0.34% to trade at 50,566.64 while the wider Nifty jumped 56.80 or 0.38% to 14,986.30 in the opening session.

In the previous session on Monday, Sensex ended 397 points or 0.78% lower at 50,395.08 and NSE Nifty slumped 101.45 points or 0.67% to close at 14,929.50.