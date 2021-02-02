Sensex jumps 700 points at open, above 49,000; Nifty tests 14,500
PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 09:39 AM IST
PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 09:39 AM IST
As Nokia stock rallies, here's all you need to know about it
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 08:52 AM IST
The volatility, triggered by the so-called "Reddit rally", saw gains made by AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc and other favourites evaporate.
US manufacturing sector slows; prices paid by factories highest since 2011
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 08:56 PM IST
The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said on Monday its index of national factory activity fell to a reading of 58.7 last month from 60.5 in December. A reading above 50 indicates expansion in manufacturing, which accounts for 11.9% of the U.S. economy.
Facebook to prompt users about personalized ads ahead of Apple privacy changes
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 08:47 PM IST
The full-screen prompt will ask Facebook and Instagram users to allow their app and website activity to be used for personalized ads and to "support businesses that rely on ads to reach customers."
UK had biggest G7 Covid-19 economic hit, even with data differences: Report
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 08:33 PM IST
Official figures have previously shown that Britain suffered the biggest drop in economic output - adjusted for inflation - in the G7 between the first and third quarters of 2020.
Silver hits eight-year high as GameStop buying frenzy moves on
Reuters
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 08:32 PM IST
Silver has gained nearly 19% since Thursday when posts began circulating on Reddit urging small investors to buy silver mining stocks.
Delhi HC ask if Amazon, Future open to resolve issue relating to Reliance deal
PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 08:06 PM IST
The counsel for both, Amazon and Future Group, submitted that they would seek instructions and inform the court on Tuesday.
From Anand Mahindra to Harsh Goenka: How industry leaders reacted to Budget 2021
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 07:48 PM IST
The industry leaders appreciated the finance minister’s focus on the various sectors of the economy, which has been battered the coronavirus pandemic.
Repelling temptations: Finance management for early career professionals
By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 07:29 PM IST
For early career professionals, the newly-acquired taste of financial independence can make it tricky to maintain discipline with their finances.
Budget 2021: How will cess on petrol, diesel impact you?
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 05:35 PM IST
“However, while applying this cess, we have taken care not to put additional burden on consumers on most items,” Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said while presenting the Union Budget of this year.
Budget effect: Sensex zooms 2,315 points closes at 48,601, Nifty above 14,250
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 04:26 PM IST
Indian markets opened on a positive note tracking positive global bourses. During the afternoon session, the markets reacted positively to the Union Budget, traders said.
Elon Musk says bitcoin 'on the verge' of being more widely accepted
Reuters, San Francisco
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 02:31 PM IST
- The comments come after the Tesla Inc CEO's use of a "#bitcoin" tag on his Twitter profile page led to a 14% jump in the cryptocurrency on Friday. "I am a supporter of bitcoin," Elon Musk said during his debut on the invitation-only social media app Clubhouse.
Oil climbs with supply tightness offsetting resurgent virus
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 01:49 PM IST
OPEC and its allies estimated they implemented 99% of their agreed oil-supply curbs in January, according to a delegate who asked not to be named. Chevron Corp. said it will wait until it has a firmer read on the trajectory of the pandemic and OPEC+ before resuming its plan to increase shale output.
FM Nirmala Sitharaman proposes ₹1,500 crore-scheme to promote digital payments
PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 01:48 PM IST
Budget 2021: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said there has been a manifold increase in digital payments in the recent past.
Govt raises import duty on parts of mobile phones, chargers
PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 01:47 PM IST
Budget 2021: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced review of 400 exemptions in customs duty including those applicable on the mobile devices segment.
