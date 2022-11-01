Home / Business / Sensex jumps over 350 points to end day at 61,121, Nifty closes above 18,000

Sensex jumps over 350 points to end day at 61,121, Nifty closes above 18,000

business
Updated on Nov 01, 2022 04:27 PM IST

From the Sensex pack, NTPC, PowerGrid, Dr Reddy's, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, UltraTech Cement, HCL Technologies, Sun Pharma and Asian Paints were the major winners.

Axis Bank, Maruti, Reliance Industries and Tata Steel were among the laggards.
Axis Bank, Maruti, Reliance Industries and Tata Steel were among the laggards.
PTI | | Posted by Sharangee Dutta

Benchmark indices maintained their winning momentum for the fourth day running on Tuesday, helped by a rally in Asian and European markets and continuous foreign fund inflows.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 374.76 points or 0.62 per cent to settle at 61,121.35. During the day, it jumped 543.14 points or 0.89 per cent to 61,289.73.

On similar lines, the broader NSE Nifty advanced 133.20 points or 0.74 per cent to end at 18,145.40.

From the Sensex pack, NTPC, PowerGrid, Dr Reddy's, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, UltraTech Cement, HCL Technologies, Sun Pharma and Asian Paints were the major winners.

Axis Bank, Maruti, Reliance Industries and Tata Steel were among the laggards.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended higher.

Stock exchanges in Europe were trading in the green in mid-session deals. Wall Street had ended lower on Monday.

International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 1.45 per cent higher at USD 94.16 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers on Monday as they bought shares worth 4,178.61 crore, as per exchange data.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sensex bse sensex nifty nse nifty + 2 more
sensex bse sensex nifty nse nifty + 1 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 01, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out