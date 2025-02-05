Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Feb 05, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Sensex, Nifty 50 today: Stock market opens flat after yesterday's rally

ByAbhyjith K. Ashokan
Feb 05, 2025 09:41 AM IST

Sensex, Nifty 50 today: The stock market opened flat as trading began on Wednesday.

Sensex, Nifty 50 today: The stock market opened flat as trading began on Wednesday. It had rallied right around its previous close.

Sensex, Nifty 50 today: People look at the digital screen on the facade of BSE building in Mumbai.(PTI)
Sensex, Nifty 50 today: People look at the digital screen on the facade of BSE building in Mumbai.(PTI)

At 9:20 am, the benchmark BSE Sensex was down by 12.50 points or 0.02%, reaching 78,571.31. The broader NSE Nifty opened 19.65 points up or 0.08% in the green, reaching 23,758.90.

Also Read: Ola Electric to launch Roadster X electric motorcycle today: Specs and price

Which stocks rose the most?

Among the 30 Sensex stocks, IndusInd Bank Ltd rose the most by 1.79%, trading at 1,066.90. This was followed by Titan Company Ltd, which rose 1.13%, trading at 3,639.65, and Bajaj Finance Ltd, which rose 0.98%, trading at 8,563.15.

15 out of the 30 Sensex stocks were in the red.

Meanwhile Asian Paints Ltd fell the most by 4.28%, trading at 2,254.40. This was followed by Nestle India Ltd, which fell 2.41%, trading at 2,245.00, and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, which fell 0.83%, trading at 1,752.30.

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd shares are also in focus today as the company gears to launch its Roadster X electric motorcycle today.

The EV maker's shares were trading at 75.69, which was a gain of 1.10%, or 0.82 from the previous close.

In the previous trading session, the company's shares closed at 74.87, a gain of 2.35% or 1.72.

Also Read: Billionaire Deepinder Goyal wants applicants to write ‘I have a second brain’ in email to him. Here’s why

How did individual sectors perform?

Among the Nifty sectoral indices, the Nifty Oil & Gas Index rose the most by 1.20%, reaching 10,607.80, followed by Nifty PSU Bank, which rose 1.12%, reaching 6,335.20, and Nifty Financial Services Ex-Bank, which rose 0.78%, reaching 25,913.55.

The Oil & Gas Index's rise comes as oil prices continue to drop globally. Brent crude was down 0.46% or by $0.35, trading at $75.85 per barrel for April 2025 futures, according to Bloomberg data, while WTI Crude was down 0.33%, or by $0.24, trading at $72.46 per barrel for March 2025 futures.

Meanwhile, the Nifty FMCG Index continued its downward trajectory, falling the most by 0.62%, reaching 56,918.45. This was followed by Nifty Auto, which fell 0.25%, reaching 23,476.65, and Nifty Healthcare Index, which was down 0.22%, reaching 14,025.25.

Also Read: Hiring Gen Z and bookworms: How DeepSeek's CEO stands out from Silicon Valley

How did the stock market perform during the previous session?

The stock market soared towards the close on Tuesday, led by oil & gas, financial services, and PSU banks.

In sharp contrast, Oil & Gas had fallen the most at the time of Monday's close. The market as a whole fell that time due to US President Donald Trump's tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China stoking fears of a tariff war among investors.

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed in the green by 1,397.07 points or 1.81%, reaching 78,583.81. The broader NSE Nifty closed 378.20 points or 1.62% in the green, reaching 23,739.25.

“The Nifty jumped 1.6% yesterday rising to its highest level in nearly a month,” said Akshay Chinchalkar, Head of Research at Axis Securities. “Technically speaking, the index now sits at the falling trendline drawn from the record high and passing through the mid-December peak.”

“Yesterday's low did not overlap the Monday high and therefore, created a bullish rising window, making 23381 a key pivot that bulls will have to protect,” he added. “Against this level, expect a test of the 23918 - 24060 area anytime within the next one week. That said, a close below 23381 will weaken this near-term bull case.”

Among the 30 Sensex stocks, Larsen & Toubro Ltd rose the most by 4.76%, closing at 3,443.60. This was followed by Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd, which rose 3.83%, closing at 1,126.25, and IndusInd Bank Ltd, which rose 3.50%, closing at 1,048.10.

Contrastingly, Larsen & Toubro fell the most during Monday's close by 4.64%.

Only 4 out of the 30 Sensex stocks were in the red.

This included Zomato Ltd, which fell 1.57%, closing at 234.50, Nestle India Ltd, which fell 0.71%, closing at 2,300.35, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, which fell 0.20%, closing at 13,109.75, and Hindustan Unilever Ltd, which fell 0.06%, reaching 2,439.90.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd also was among the Senmsex stocks which fell the most on Monday's close. It fell 2.62%, reaching 2,441.40.

In terms of sectors, the Nifty Oil & Gas Index rose the most by 2.70, closing at 10,481.65. This was followed by Nifty PSU Bank which rose 2.41%, closing at 6,264.95, and Nifty Financial Services 25/50 which closed 2.18% up or at 25,351.35.

In contrast, the Oil & Gas Index fell the most on Monday's close by 2.22%, reaching 10,206.25,.

Among all the sectoral indices, only Nifty FMCG was in the red by 0.25%, reaching 57,274.70.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 05, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On