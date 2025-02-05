Sensex, Nifty 50 today: Stock market opens flat after yesterday's rally

Sensex, Nifty 50 today: The stock market opened flat as trading began on Wednesday. It had rallied right around its previous close. Sensex, Nifty 50 today: People look at the digital screen on the facade of BSE building in Mumbai.(PTI)

At 9:20 am, the benchmark BSE Sensex was down by 12.50 points or 0.02%, reaching 78,571.31. The broader NSE Nifty opened 19.65 points up or 0.08% in the green, reaching 23,758.90.

Which stocks rose the most?

Among the 30 Sensex stocks, IndusInd Bank Ltd rose the most by 1.79%, trading at ₹1,066.90. This was followed by Titan Company Ltd, which rose 1.13%, trading at ₹3,639.65, and Bajaj Finance Ltd, which rose 0.98%, trading at ₹8,563.15.

15 out of the 30 Sensex stocks were in the red.

Meanwhile Asian Paints Ltd fell the most by 4.28%, trading at ₹2,254.40. This was followed by Nestle India Ltd, which fell 2.41%, trading at ₹2,245.00, and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, which fell 0.83%, trading at ₹1,752.30.

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd shares are also in focus today as the company gears to launch its Roadster X electric motorcycle today.

The EV maker's shares were trading at ₹75.69, which was a gain of 1.10%, or 0.82 from the previous close.

In the previous trading session, the company's shares closed at ₹74.87, a gain of 2.35% or ₹1.72.

How did individual sectors perform?

Among the Nifty sectoral indices, the Nifty Oil & Gas Index rose the most by 1.20%, reaching 10,607.80, followed by Nifty PSU Bank, which rose 1.12%, reaching 6,335.20, and Nifty Financial Services Ex-Bank, which rose 0.78%, reaching 25,913.55.

The Oil & Gas Index's rise comes as oil prices continue to drop globally. Brent crude was down 0.46% or by $0.35, trading at $75.85 per barrel for April 2025 futures, according to Bloomberg data, while WTI Crude was down 0.33%, or by $0.24, trading at $72.46 per barrel for March 2025 futures.

Meanwhile, the Nifty FMCG Index continued its downward trajectory, falling the most by 0.62%, reaching 56,918.45. This was followed by Nifty Auto, which fell 0.25%, reaching 23,476.65, and Nifty Healthcare Index, which was down 0.22%, reaching 14,025.25.

How did the stock market perform during the previous session?

The stock market soared towards the close on Tuesday, led by oil & gas, financial services, and PSU banks.

In sharp contrast, Oil & Gas had fallen the most at the time of Monday's close. The market as a whole fell that time due to US President Donald Trump's tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China stoking fears of a tariff war among investors.

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed in the green by 1,397.07 points or 1.81%, reaching 78,583.81. The broader NSE Nifty closed 378.20 points or 1.62% in the green, reaching 23,739.25.

“The Nifty jumped 1.6% yesterday rising to its highest level in nearly a month,” said Akshay Chinchalkar, Head of Research at Axis Securities. “Technically speaking, the index now sits at the falling trendline drawn from the record high and passing through the mid-December peak.”

“Yesterday's low did not overlap the Monday high and therefore, created a bullish rising window, making 23381 a key pivot that bulls will have to protect,” he added. “Against this level, expect a test of the 23918 - 24060 area anytime within the next one week. That said, a close below 23381 will weaken this near-term bull case.”

Among the 30 Sensex stocks, Larsen & Toubro Ltd rose the most by 4.76%, closing at ₹3,443.60. This was followed by Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd, which rose 3.83%, closing at ₹1,126.25, and IndusInd Bank Ltd, which rose 3.50%, closing at ₹1,048.10.

Contrastingly, Larsen & Toubro fell the most during Monday's close by 4.64%.

Only 4 out of the 30 Sensex stocks were in the red.

This included Zomato Ltd, which fell 1.57%, closing at ₹234.50, Nestle India Ltd, which fell 0.71%, closing at ₹2,300.35, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, which fell 0.20%, closing at ₹13,109.75, and Hindustan Unilever Ltd, which fell 0.06%, reaching ₹2,439.90.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd also was among the Senmsex stocks which fell the most on Monday's close. It fell 2.62%, reaching ₹2,441.40.

In terms of sectors, the Nifty Oil & Gas Index rose the most by 2.70, closing at 10,481.65. This was followed by Nifty PSU Bank which rose 2.41%, closing at 6,264.95, and Nifty Financial Services 25/50 which closed 2.18% up or at 25,351.35.

In contrast, the Oil & Gas Index fell the most on Monday's close by 2.22%, reaching 10,206.25,.

Among all the sectoral indices, only Nifty FMCG was in the red by 0.25%, reaching 57,274.70.