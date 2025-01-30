Sensex, Nifty 50 Today: Stock market opens in the red as consumer durables, auto and IT fall

Sensex, Nifty 50 Today: The stock market opened in the red as trading began on Thursday, January 30, 2025, with consumer durables, auto, and IT stocks falling the most. Sensex, Nifty 50 Today: People walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai(Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters)

At 9:20 am IST, the benchmark BSE Sensex was down by 75.17 points or 0.10%, reaching 76,457.79. The broader NSE Nifty opened flatter by 3.85 points or 0.02% in the red, reaching 23,159.25.

Also Read: US Federal Reserve doesn’t 'need to be in hurry' to lower interest rates, says Jerome Powell

Which stocks fell the most?

Among the 30 Sensex stocks, Tata Motors Ltd fell the most by 7.19%, trading at ₹698.35. This was followed by ITC Hotels Ltd, which fell 3.14%, trading at ₹173, and Infosys Ltd, which fell 0.79%, trading at ₹1866.

Also Read: US dollar firmer against peers after Federal Reserve keeps interest rates unchanged

How did individual sectors perform?

Among the Nifty sectoral indices, the Nifty Consumer Durables Index fell the most by 1.33%, reaching 36,884.65, followed by Nifty Auto, which fell 0.95%, reaching 22,370.70, and Nifty IT, which fell 0.50%, reaching 42,700.60.

Only five of the indices were in the red, showing the broader market was doing better than the top stocks.

Also Read: ‘Pretty terrified by the pace of AI development’: OpenAI researcher quits, claims labs are taking ‘very risky gamble’

How did stock market perform in the previous session?

The stock market rallied towards the previous close and ended in the green on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, led by mid and small cap IT & telecom stocks, real estate stocks, and mid and small cap financial services stocks.

The market rallied towards the close even towards the end of Tuesday's trading session, but that one was led by real estate, financial services, and PSU Banks.

The Sensex closed 631.55 points or 0.83% up, reaching 76,532.96. The Nifty was up by 205.85 points or 0.9%, reaching 23,163.10.

Among the 30 Sensex stocks, Zomato Ltd rose the most by 6.79%, trading at ₹222.50. This was followed by Tata Motors Ltd which was up 3.29%, trading at ₹752.45, and Infosys Ltd which was up 2.83%, trading at ₹1,880.85.

Only 7 out of the 30 Sensex stocks were in the red.

Among the Nifty sectoral indices, the Nifty Midsmall IT & Telecom Index rose the most by 2.93%, closing at 10,377.85, followed by Nifty Realty, which rose 2.91%, reaching 888, and Nifty Midsmall Financial Services, which rose 2.76%, reaching 14,979.85.

The Midsmall Financial Services index's rise was led by KPIT Technologies ltd which rose 9.28%, Zensar Technologies Ltd which rose 8.11%, and Persistent Systems Ltd which rose 6.69%.

Meanwhile, the Realty Index's rise was led by Brigade Enterprises Ltd which was up 8%, followed by Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd which went up 4.53%, and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd which was up 3.89%.

The Midsmall Financial Services index rise was led by Indian Energy Exchange Ltd which rose 7.06%, Computer Age Management Services Ltd which was up 6.71%, and Indian Bank which was up 6.12%.