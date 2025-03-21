Sensex, Nifty 50 today: Stock market opens in the red as IT, telecom, and consumer durables fall

Sensex, Nifty 50 today: The stock market fell into the red as the trading session began on Friday, March 21, ending the four-day rally of opening in green. Sensex, Nifty 50 today: A man walks past the bull statue at BSE building in Mumbai.(PTI)

IT, mid and small cap telecom, and consumer durables stocks fell the most.

At 9.15 am, the benchmark BSE Sensex was down by 200.96 points or 0.26 per cent, reaching 76,147.10. The broader NSE Nifty opened 44.60 points down or 0.19 per cent in the red, reaching 23,146.05.

Which stocks rose the most?

Among the 30 Sensex stocks, Infosys fell the most upon open by 2.12 percent, trading at ₹1,580. This was followed by Tata Consultancy Services, which was down 1.76 percent, trading at ₹3,499.95, and Zomato, which was down by 1.67 percent, trading at ₹220.75.

However, only 8 of the Sensex stocks were in the red.

Zomato in contrast, was up the third most on yesterday's open, by 1.41 percent, trading at ₹226.60.

How did individual sectors perform?

Among the Nifty sectoral indices, the Nifty IT Index fell the most by 2.28 percent, reaching 35,841.65. This was followed by Nifty Midsmall IT and Telecom, which was down 1.12 percent, reaching 8,861.40, and Nifty Consumer Durables, which was down 0.51 percent, reaching 36,346.80.

In contrast, the IT index was up the second most on yesterday's open, by 0.67 percent, reaching 36,467.40.

Stock market in previous session

The stock market rallied and closed well in the green after the previous trading session ended on Thursday, March 20, 2025. The market closed in the green for the fourth consecutive time this week.

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed 899.01 points or 1.19 percent in the green, reaching 76,348.06. The broader NSE Nifty was up by 283.05 points or by 1.24 percent in the green, reaching 23,190.65.

The “Nifty closed positive for four straight sessions, forming a higher high-higher low pattern, signaling bullishness,” said Kunal Kamble, Senior Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza. “The index closed above the strong resistance of 23,150 and gave a falling trendline breakout.”

He added that a “two-day closing above this level will lead to further upside towards 23,300–23,500, while support is placed at 23,000, followed by 22,800.”

Among the Sensex stocks, Bharti Airtel rose the most by 4.17 percent, closing at ₹1,704.95. This was followed by Titan Company, which was up 3.82 percent, closing at ₹3,192.80, and Tata Consultancy Services, which was up 1.88 percent, closing at ₹3,562.80.

Only 2 out of the 30 Sensex stocks were in the red.

These were IndusInd Bank, which was down by 1.23 percent, closing at ₹683.80 and Bajaj Finance, which was down 0.66 percent, closing at ₹8,679.80.

Among the Nifty sectoral indices, the Oil & Gas Index rose the most by 1.59 percent, reaching 10,353.95. This was followed by Nifty Midsmall Healthcare, which was up 1.57 percent, reaching 40,390.20, and the Nifty Auto Index, which was up 1.42 percent, reaching 21,623.05.

The Oil & Gas Index rose at a time when global oil prices are on the rise. Brent Crude was up 0.33% or $0.24, trading at $72.24 when it comes to May 2025 futures, while WTI Crude was up 1.64% or $1.10, trading at $68.26 when it comes to May 2025 futures.

The Midsmall Healthcare Index had risen the third most on Wednesday's close, going up 2.11 percent, reaching 39,765.65.

In the Nifty Oil & Gas index, Gujarat State Petronet rose the most (3.05% up), followed by Mahanagar Gas (2.78% up), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (2.70% up).

In the Nifty Midsmall Healthcare Index, Max Healthcare Institute rose the most (4.29% up), followed by Mankind Pharma (4.13% up), and Suven Pharmaceuticals (3.52% up).

In the Nifty Auto Index, Bharat Forge rose the most (4.89% up), followed by Eicher Motors (2.61% up), and Bajaj Auto (2.57% up).

In a complete turn of the tables, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) became net buyers of ₹3,239.14 crore worth of equities, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) became net sellers, selling a difference of ₹3,136.02 crore worth of equities.