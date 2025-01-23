Sensex, Nifty 50 today: Stock market opens red as FMCG, PSU Banks, energy fall

Sensex, Nifty 50 Today: The stock market opened in the red as trading began on Thursday, January 23, with FMCG, PSU bank, and energy stocks falling the most. Sensex, Nifty 50 Today: People walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai (Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters)

At 9:20am, the benchmark BSE Sensex was down by 139.03 points or 0.18%, reaching 76,265.96. The broader NSE Nifty was down by 51.05 points or 0.22%, reaching 23,104.30.

Which stocks fell the most?

Among the 30 Sensex stocks, Hindustan Unilever Ltd fell the most by 3.25%, trading at ₹2,266.70. This was followed by Nestle India Ltd, which fell 1.66%, trading at ₹2,171.25, and State Bnk of India, which fell 1.00%, trading at ₹745.75.

Only 6 out of the 30 Sensex stocks were in the green.

How did individual sectors perform?

Among the Nifty sectoral indices, the Nifty FMCG Index fell the most by 1.07%, reaching 55,002, followed by Nifty PSU Bank, which fell 0.56%, reaching 6,209.65, and Nifty Oil & Gas, which fell 0.54%, reaching 10,699.30.

In contrast, the FMCG index had risen the most upon yesterday's open.

The Oil & Gas index falling comes at a time when oil prices have also declined. Brent Crude was down 0.34% or by $0.27, trading at $78.73 per barrel for March 2025 contracts, while WTI Crude Oil was down 0.32% or by $0.24, trading at $75.20 per barrel for March 2025 contracts, according to Bloomberg data.

How did stock market perform in the previous session?

The stock market rallied towards the end of the trading session on Wednesday, January 22, 2025, in sharp contrast to the huge crash seen the day before. There was another rally on Monday as well.

The Sensex rose by 566.63 points, or 0.75%, reaching 76,404.99, while the Nifty rose by 130.70 points or 0.57%, reaching 23,155.35.

In comparison, the Sensex tanked by 1,235.08 points, or 1.60%, reaching 75,838.36, while the Nifty fell by 320.10 points or 1.37%, reaching 23,024.65 during the crash towards the end of Tuesday's trading session.

During yesterday's close, Infosys Ltd rose the most among the Sensex stocks by 3.16%, closing at ₹1856.60. This was followed by Tata Consultancy Services Ltd which rose 2.97%, closing at ₹4154, and Tech Mahindra Ltd, which rose 2.64%, close at ₹1,683.50.

Among the Nifty Sectoral Indices, Nifty IT rose the most by 2.14%, reaching ₹42,590.70. This was followed by Nifty Pharma which rose 0.69%, reaching 22,034.95, and Nifty Healthcare, which was up 0.53%, reaching 14,113.50.