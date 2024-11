The Indian stock market continued to fall on Tuesday, November 5, 2024, just around the US elections. People walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, March 9, 2020(Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters)

The benchmark BSE Sensex fell by 200.69 points or 0.25% to 78,581.55 while the NSE Nifty fell by 49.60 points or 0.21% to 23,945.75 at 9:50 am IST.

The polls for the US elections will open around 5 am ET on the East Coast, which is around 3:30 pm IST in India. The polls will begin to close in the Eastern counties of Indiana and Kentucky at 6 pm ET, which corresponds to 4:30 am IST on November 6, 2024 in India.

This means that the Indian stock market will be directly influenced by the US elections for both today and tomorrow.

