Sensex, Nifty end up to 0.25% lower, Nifty IT jumps ahead of TCS Q2 Results

India's stock market broke its four-day gaining streak today due to profit booking, even as IT stocks gained ahead of quarterly results. The Bombay Stock Exchange building on Dalal Street in Mumbai. (Bloomberg)

On Wednesday (8 October 2025), the 30-share S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.19% to 81,773.66 points, even as the broader NSE Nifty 50 ended the day 0.25% lower at 25,046.15 points. The two equity benchmarks had risen about 2% each in the last four sessions.

Fourteen of the 16 major sectors logged losses on the day. The broader small-caps and mid-caps fell 0.5% and 0.7%, respectively. Nifty Bank dropped about 0.5%, snapping a six-session rally. Nifty Auto fell 1.5%, led by Tata Motors Ltd. after Jaguar Land Rover reported muted second-quarter sales.

“After a quiet start, the Nifty 50 moved within a narrow range for most of the session and eventually settled near the day’s low at 25,046.15,” Ajit Mishra, senior vice president - research at Religare Broking Ltd., told PTI.

The Nifty IT, however, rose 1.5% ahead of the earnings season to be kicked off by Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. on Thursday. TCS' share price rose 1.8%.

India's IT stocks, at present, have attractive valuations, offering better risk-reward despite expectations of muted quarterly results, according to analysts. Investors will look for commentary on revival in demand and client spending.

Stocks In Focus Reliance Industries Ltd. fell 1.3%, succumbing to profit-booking, after an 1.6% jump in the last two sessions.

Titan Ltd. jumped 4.3% after it reported a better-than-expected pre-quarterly update.

SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd. gained 1.7% after RBI proposed to reduce risk weights on some loans, including credit cards. “Key indices witnessed a volatile session, tempered by profit booking after a sharp rally,” Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Investments Ltd. told PTI. “Investor caution dominated ahead of the Q2 earnings season, as market participants reassessed valuations and growth prospects.”

As many as 2,434 stocks declined while 1,740 advanced and 156 remained unchanged on the stock market today.