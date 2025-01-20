Sensex, Nifty in the green as trading opens for the week, private banks and media stocks rise most

The stock market opened in green as trading for the week began on Monday, January 20, 2025, with private banks and media stocks rising the most. People walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, March 9, 2020(Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters)

At 9:20 am IST, the benchmark BSE Sensex was up by 107.37 points or 0.14%, reaching 76,726.70. The broader NSE Nifty was up by 25.55 points or 0.11%, reaching 23,228.75.

Which stocks rose and fell the most?

Among the 30 Sensex stocks, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd rose the most by 7.86%, trading at ₹1,896.95. This was followed by State Bank of India, which rose 0.90%, trading at ₹771, and Tech Mahindra Ltd, which rose 0.80%, trading at ₹1,672.15.

However, only 9 out of the 30 Sensex stocks were in the green. IndusInd Bank Ltd fell the most by 1.95%, trading at ₹952.5, followed by Tata Motors Ltd, which fell 1.14%, trading at ₹770.50, and Tata Steel Ltd, which fell 0.92%, trading at ₹129.10.

How did individual sectors perform?

Among the Nifty sectoral indices, Nifty Private Bank rose the most by 1.29%, reaching 23,985.15, followed by Nifty Media, which rose 1.05%, reaching 1,720.40, and Nifty Midsmall IT & Telecom, which rose 0.69%, reaching 10,595.00.

This is a sharp contrast to the previous week when private bank stocks fell the most.

How did the stock market perform in the previous session and week?

The stock market closed well into the red after the trading session for the previous week ended on Friday, January 17, 2025,

The Sensex closed 423.49 points or 0.55% in the red, reaching 76,619.33.

The Nifty closed 108.60 points or 0.47% in the red, reaching 23,203.20.

The previous week showed the same volatility that the Indian stock market has been experiencing since the beginning of the year. The Market crashed upon last's week's trading session opening on last Monday, went into the green for the next three days, and fell again on Friday.

However, Friday's close in the red, despite being a substantial fall, was still due to larger fall in a some specific sectors than general market weakness.

This was characterised by 15 out of the 30 Sensex stocks being in the green despite the index as a whole tanking by over 400 points.

Among the Sensex stocks, Infosys Ltd fell the most by 5.77%, closing at ₹1,815.10. This was followed by Axis Bank Ltd, which fell 4.71%, closing at ₹991.25, and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd which fell 2.58%, closing at ₹1,758.65.

Zomato Ltd rose the most by 2.79%, closing at ₹248.75, followed by Reliance Industries Ltd which rose 2.57%, closing at ₹1,301.30, and Nestle India Ltd which rose 2.26%, closing at ₹2,219.30.

Among the Nifty sectoral indices, Nifty IT fell the most by 2.68%, closing at 42,032.20, followed by Nifty Private Bank which fell 2.17%, reaching 23,680.05, and Nifty Bank which fell 1.50% reaching 48,540.60.

Meanwhile, Nifty Oil & Gas rose the most by 1.56%, closing at 10,891.70, followed by Nifty Realty which rose 1.32%, closing at ₹939.25, and Nifty Metal which rose 1.18%, reaching 8,521.70.

The Oil & Gas index rising the most comes at a time when Brent Crude was down 0.07% or $0.06, trading at $80.73 per barrel for March 2025 futures, while WTI was up by 0.15% or $0.12, trading at $78 per barrel for February 2025 futures.