Sensex, Nifty open in the green, IT stocks rebound after leading last week's crash

The stock market opened in the green as the week's trading session began on Monday, January 6, 2025, after a crash last week. People look at a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(Reuters)

At 9.30 am IST, the benchmark BSE Sensex was up by 272.45 points or 0.34%, reaching 79,495.56.

Meanwhile, the broader NSE Nifty was up by 27.60 points or 0.11%, reaching 24,032.35.

Which stocks rose the most?

Among the 30 Sensex stocks, Bajaj Finance Ltd rose the most at 1.96%, trading at ₹7,557.00. This was followed by Titan Company Ltd which was up 1.62%, trading at ₹3,505, and Infosys Ltd which rose 1.53%, trading at ₹1,968.05.

Which sectors rose the most?

Among the Nifty Sectoral Indices, Nifty IT rose the most by 0.98%, reaching 44,155.40. This was followed by Nifty Consumer Durables, which was up by 0.69%, reaching 43,518.60, and Nifty Auto which was up 0.08%, reaching 24,025.20.

How did the stock market perform in the last trading session of the previous week?

The stock market closed well into the red after markets crashed on Friday, January 3, 2025, mostly led by IT, pharma, and banking stocks.

The Sensex closed at 79,223.11, which was a huge drop of 720.60 points or 0.90%, while the Nifty closed at 24,004.75, which was a loss of 183.90 points or 0.76%.

Zomato Ltd which fell 4.27%, trading at ₹272.70, HDFC Bank which fell 2.46%, trading at ₹1749.30, and Tech Mahindra Ltd which fell 2.19%, trading at ₹1689.90, were the stocks which plummeted the most in the Sensex.

Nifty IT which fell 1.41%, reaching 43,726.55, Nifty Pharma which fell 1.23%, reaching 23,263.50, and Nifty Bank which fell 1.20%, reaching 50,988.80 were the three sectors which fell the most among the Nifty sectoral indices.