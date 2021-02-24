Sensex opens 100 points higher at 49,860; Nifty trades above 14,700
Markets opened on Wednesday with a slight gain. Sensex opened 100 points higher at 49,860 while Nifty traded above 14,700.
RailTel IPO shares to be allotted today. Here’s how to check status
NZ central bank keeps rates unchanged, flags economic uncertainties
Indian firms likely to give an average salary hike of 7.7%
In last budget before elections, Tamil Nadu blames Centre for fall in revenue
- Paneerselvam also stated that the share of central taxes for Tamil Nadu, has been reduced to ₹23,039.46 crore in the revised estimates of 2020-21.
Chartered Accountant in Rajasthan arrested for GST fraud, 10th in 4 months
- Authorities have recovered more than ₹1,000 crore from people found indulging in GST fraud
Gotta catch 'em all: Pandemic sends prices soaring for Pokemon cards
- Once stuffed into pockets or thrown into toy boxes, Pokemon cards have become so sought-after that long lines form outside stores when new batches are released.
India hasn’t changed its mind on Chinese investment, will make no exceptions
PLI scheme should lead India towards innovation: Amitabh Kant
Tesla shares sink below the price at which it entered S&P 500 index
Need for uniform global norms on data privacy: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella
ILO wants better regulation to help algorithm dependent gig economy workers
- The Geneva-based body’s call comes just days after Britain’s Supreme Court ruled that Uber Technologies Inc. must treat its drivers as “workers”
India's GDP may turn positive at 1.3% in Dec quarter: Report
Dharmendra Pradhan urges GST Council to bring petroleum products under purview
Google Docs makes it easier to find comments with new badge
