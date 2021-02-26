Sensex plunges nearly 2,000 points, Nifty down 568 points to end at 14,529
Sensex plunges nearly 2,000 points, Nifty down 568 points to end at 14,529
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 03:47 PM IST
Sensex plunges nearly 2,000 points, Nifty down 568 points to end at 14,529
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 03:47 PM IST
Sensex plunges nearly 2,000 points, Nifty down 568 points to end at 14,529
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
Govt extends anti-dumping duty on Chinese tiles by three months
By Rajeev Jayaswal
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 03:09 PM IST
In order to save the domestic tiles industry from cheaper imports from China, the government had imposed up to $1.87 per square meter anti-dumping duty during in 2016 for five years, which would have expired on March 28
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
RBI favors retaining inflation target regime
Posted by Prashasti Singh | Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 02:46 PM IST
The existing mandate requires the RBI to keep headline inflation at the 4% midpoint of its target range of 2%-6%.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
India's inflation target band appropriate for next 5 years: RBI report
Posted by Prashasti Singh | Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 02:25 PM IST
"Trend inflation to which actual inflation converges after a shock provides an appropriate benchmark for the inflation target; trend inflation has fallen from above 9% before FIT to a range of 3.8%-4.3% during FIT," the RBI said in its release.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
'Fuel prices will come down after winters: Petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 02:56 PM IST
Dharmendra Pradhan said prices will come down a little as winter goes away. "It's an international matter, price is high due to increase in demand," he added.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
Sensex tanks 1,631 points to 49,407 in afternoon session; Nifty below 14,600
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 01:15 PM IST
According to a Reuters poll, India's economy is likely to have returned to growth in the December quarter after contracting 7.5% in the July-September period.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
RailTel Corp of India jumps 16% in market debut
Reuters, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 11:10 AM IST
More than a dozen companies, including Burger King India, opted for initial public offerings (IPOs) in the last few months of 2020 to cash in on a rally in Indian shares, fuelled by record foreign inflows and an improving economic outlook.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
Rupee tanks 67 paise to 73.10 against US dollar in early trade
PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:56 AM IST
At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened at 72.43 against the US dollar, then lost further ground and touched 73.10, registering a plunge of 67 paise over its previous close.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
Australia to lift ban on Boeing 737 MAX, first in Asia-Pacific region
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:04 AM IST
The Civil Aviation Safety Authority on Friday it would lift a near two-year ban after accepting the comprehensive return-to-service requirements set by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
Sensex tanks over 1,000 pts in opening trade; Nifty slips below 14,900
PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 09:53 AM IST
After touching a low of 49,950.75, the 30-share BSE index was trading 927.21 points or 1.82 per cent lower at 50,112.10.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
Indices in red as Sensex falls 759 points to 50,280; Nifty slides 220 points
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 09:53 AM IST
In the opening session on Friday, Sensex was trading at 50,280.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
GDP to shrink 7% this fiscal, see 13.7% growth in FY 22, says Moody’s
By Asit Ranjan Mishra, Gopika Gopakumar, Livemint, New Delhi, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 08:19 AM IST
The rating agency also said India’s weak fiscal position will remain a key credit challenge in 2021 with a debt-to-GDP ratio above its peers. India has the lowest investment grade of Baa3 with negative outlook from Moody’s.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
Burman family may get joint promoter status at Eveready
By Anirudh Laskar, Livemint, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 08:15 AM IST
The shareholding of the Khaitan family plunged to just 4.5% from 44.1% over the past year as lenders sold shares of Eveready pledged with them after the promoter group defaulted on payments.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
Bharti Airtel raises $1.25 billion through overseas bonds
By Ishita Guha, Livemint, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 08:09 AM IST
Bharti Airtel priced the senior 10.25-year bonds of $750 million at a yield of 187.5 basis points (bps) for an implied coupon of 3.25%, while its wholly-owned subsidiary Network i2i Ltd priced $500 million worth guaranteed subordinated perpetual 5.25-year bonds at a coupon of 3.975%.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
Govt tweaks norms for public procurement deals: Officials
By Rajeev Jayaswal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 08:07 AM IST
The profit criterion for prequalification in government tenders has been discontinued with immediate effect, the officials said on condition of anonymity.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.