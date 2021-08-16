Sensex rises 145 points to close at 55,582; Nifty advances 34 points to settle at 16,563

Equity benchmark Sensex jumped 145 points to end at a fresh high on Monday tracking gains in index majors Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finance and Tata Steel.

Despite opening on a choppy note, the 30-share index ended 145.29 points or 0.26 per cent higher at a new peak of 55,582.58. It touched a record intra-day high of 55,680.75. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty advanced 33.95 points or 0.21 per cent to a fresh high of 16,563.05. During the day, it rose to new intra-day peak of 16,589.40.

Tata Steel was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying nearly 4 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finance, M&M, Bajaj Finserv and Reliance Industries.

On the other hand, Maruti, Bajaj Auto, PowerGrid ad UltraTech Cement were among the laggards.

“Domestic benchmark indices extended gains today, while midcap and smallcap stocks remained under pressure” said Binod Modi, Head Strategy at Reliance Securities.

Strong rebound in metals followed by financial services aided Nifty. Additionally, sharp recovery in Reliance Industries after media reports stating USD 25 billion Aramco deal is on advanced stage also supported benchmark indices, he noted.

Further, strong June quarter performance reported by metal companies and steady pricing in international markets aided metal stocks to see sharp rebound, Modi added.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul ended with losses, while Shanghai was positive.

Equities in Europe were also trading on a negative note in mid-session deals.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude fell 1.33 per cent to USD 69.65 per barrel.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON