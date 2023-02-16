Home / Business / Sensex rises over 379 points to 61,654; Nifty at 18,124

Sensex rises over 379 points to 61,654; Nifty at 18,124

business
Published on Feb 16, 2023 09:18 AM IST

All the Sensex firms were trading in the green in initial trade, with Tech Mahindra, Reliance Industries, HDFC, Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Asian Paints and HDFC Bank emerging as the prominent winners.

PTI | | Posted by Singh Rahul Sunilkumar

Equity benchmark indices started the trade on a positive note on Thursday mirroring a rally in the global markets and continuous foreign fund inflows.

The BSE Sensex climbed 379.15 points to 61,654.24 after a firm start. The NSE Nifty advanced 108.25 points to 18,124.10.

"Two factors have contributed to the ongoing mild rally in the market. One, the global market construct is favourable and, two, the bulls have been emboldened by the apparent change in FII strategy from selling to buying," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPI) were net buyers as they bought shares worth 432.15 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

Among Asian markets, Japan, China and Hong Kong were trading higher.

