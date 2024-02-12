 Sensex tanks by over 500 points to close at 71,072; Nifty ends at 21,612 - Hindustan Times
News / Business / Sensex tanks by over 500 points to close at 71,072; Nifty ends at 21,612

Sensex tanks by over 500 points to close at 71,072; Nifty ends at 21,612

PTI |
Feb 12, 2024 04:02 PM IST

Sensex tanks by over 500 points to close at 71,072; Nifty ends at 21,612

Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty closed sharply lower on Monday amid a rush for profit taking and mixed trends in global markets.

People look at a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(REUTERS)
People look at a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(REUTERS)

The 30-share BSE Sensex settled 523 points or 0.73 per cent lower at 71,072.49. The benchmark touched the lowest level of 70,922.57 during intra-day trade.

The broader NSE Nifty also closed 170.05 points or 0.78 per cent at 21,612.45.

As many as 22 stocks of the 30-share index settled in red while 34 constituents of Nifty50 closed the session with losses.

In the Sensex pack, NTPC, Tata Steel, SBI and IndusInd Bank were among the major laggards.

In contrast, Wipro, HCL Tech, Mahindra & Mahindra and Nestle were among the nine stocks that defied the trend.

BSE smallcap index fell 3.16 per cent while midcap lost 2.62 per cent and largecap closed 0.90 per cent lower.

In Asia, Tokyo's Nikkei 225 closed 0.9 per cent higher and China's Shanghai Composite went up 1.28 per cent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.83 per cent.

European markets were trading on a mixed note with CAC 40 of France and DAX of Germany rising, while London's FTSE 100 in the negative.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.50 per cent to USD 81.78 a barrel on Monday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) purchased shares worth 141.95 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

On Friday, Sensex climbed 167.06 points or 0.23 per cent to settle at 71,595.49 points while the Nifty gained 64.55 points or 0.30 per cent to close at 21,782.50 points.

