Sensex tanks over 700 points to 50,718 in opening trade; Nifty drops 197 points to 15,048
The BSE Sensex slumped over 726 points to slip below the key 51,000-level in early trade on Thursday, tracking meltdown in global shares due to surge in bond yields overseas.
The 30-share Sensex was trading at 50,718.36, showing a fall of 726.29 points or 1.41 per cent.
While the broader NSE Nifty was trading down 197.05 points or 1.29 per cent at 15,048.55.
On the Sensex chart, HDFC duo fell as much as 2.48 per cent, followed by Bajaj FinServ, Kotak Bank and Bajaj Finance – dropping up to 2.23 per cent.
Of Sensex shares, 27 traded in the red.
Over the previous three sessions, the Sensex had risen by 2,344.66 points or 4.77 per cent, while the Nifty had added 716.45 points or 4.93 per cent.
Asian shares tumbled on Thursday after an overnight surge in bond yields dragged Wall Street lower.
"Bond yields are now exerting a major influence on stock prices, globally. After spiking to 1.6 per cent on February 25, the US 10-year yield fell to 1.4 per cent and yesterday it has again risen to 1.48 per cent impacting equity markets," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
Foreign investors had bought equities worth ₹2,088.70 crore on a net basis in Indian capital markets on Wednesday, according to exchange data.
Meanwhile, global crude oil benchmark Brent was trading 0.36 per cent higher at USD 64.22 per barrel.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Industry captains seek ease of Karnataka curbs on iron ore export and sale
- FIMI said the restrictions had resulted in artificial oversupply of iron ore, leaving large quantities unsold and huge stockpiles in the mines.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sensex dives 726 points in early trade tracking global sell-offs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RBI to conduct simultaneous purchase, sale of securities for ₹15,000 crore
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
OPEC+ silence has oil market second-guessing next supply move
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Disney to shut 60 North American stores, 20% of global total
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
25 courses by Indian varsities in top 100
- Indian Institute of Science in Bangalore retained its ranks for Materials Science (78th) and Chemistry (93rd).
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Infy, Accenture to cover jab cost for Indian staff
- India’s vaccination campaign ramped up on Monday, with people above the age of 60, and individuals 45 or older suffering from certain medical conditions, now eligible for shots.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Google looks to test interest-based user tracking
- The company, which relies heavily on digital advertising using user data, said it will not track individual-level data such as personally identifiable information (PII) graphs based on people’s email addresses.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Services expand at fastest rate in a year in Feb
- In comparison, PMI for the manufacturing sector had fallen marginally to 57.5 in February from 57.7 a month ago, data released on Monday showed.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
GST Council to fix inverted duty anomaly soon
- The Council is expected to meet this month, but a date is yet to be finalized, the first person said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jet owner must apply for fresh airport slots, say authorities
- Lawyers representing the consortium had earlier insisted that DGCA and the aviation ministry must follow the principle of historicity and grant slots to the revived Jet Airways.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maruti targets record production
- The Suzuki Motor Corp. unit has told its suppliers about its strategies, asking them to ramp up production, the people cited above said on condition of anonymity.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Stocks soar over 2% on global rally amid growing optimism
- The BSE Sensex gained 1,147.76 points or 2.28% to end at 51,444.65, while the Nifty surged 326.50 points or 2.19% to close at 15,245.60
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Salaried class shrank in FY20
- For those filing returns for FY20 in form ITR-1—people with income from salaries, one house property and farm income up to ₹5,000—the last date for filing was January 10, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bank of America says US economy is hurt by a lack of workforce diversity
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox