Sensex up 486 points to end at all-time high of 49,269; Nifty ends at 14,484
Equity benchmark Sensex rallied 487 points on Monday to close at a fresh lifetime peak, tracking gains in Infosys, HDFC twins and HCL Tech amid massive foreign fund inflows.
After touching a record intra-day high of 49,303.79, the 30-share BSE index ended 486.81 points or 1 per cent higher at 49,269.32.
Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty surged 137.50 points or 0.96 per cent to finish at 14,484.75. It hit a fresh intra-day high of 14,498.20.
On the Sensex chart, HCL Tech was the top gainer, soaring around 6 per cent, followed by Infosys, HDFC, Bajaj Auto, Maruti, Tech Mahindra and M&M.
On the other hand, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Reliance Industries, L&T, Kotak Bank and SBI were among the laggards.
According to Binod Modi, Head-Strategy at Reliance Securities, domestic equities remained in the grip of bulls with benchmark indices registering fresh highs as robust earnings performance by TCS and D-Mart bolstered investors' confidence.
"Continued improvement in COVID-19 recovery rates and announcement of vaccination process from January 16 offered comfort to markets. Further, expectations of sharp recovery in corporate earnings led by sustained rebound in key economic data may propel market to witness fresh highs in the near term," he stated.
FPI flow may continue to remain favourable given status of global economy, stance of global central bankers and weak dollar, he said, adding that domestic equities can also witness pre-Budget rally in the coming weeks considering broad expectations of pro-growth measures.
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth ₹6,029.83 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.
Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Hong Kong and Seoul ended with gains, while Shanghai was in the red.
Stock exchanges in Europe were trading on a negative note in early deals.
Meanwhile, the global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 1.52 per cent lower at USD 55.14 per barrel.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt may ease FDI norms for insurance
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US workers' view of job prospects drops to lowest since early 2014: Survey
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BSNL, MTNL turn EBITDA positive in first half of FY21
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Prince Charles in appeal to Indian businesses to sign up to new Earth Charter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
GAIL to consider share buyback, dividend on January 15
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Wall Street cuts campaign spending to condemn US politicians
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vistara to operate daily flights on Delhi-Sharjah route from Jan 20
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Paytm CEO ‘Signals’ users should leave WhatsApp over data privacy concerns
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FinMin releases ₹6,000 cr to states, UTs to meet GST compensation shortfall
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 impact: Govt not to print Budget documents this year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Turkey Starts Antitrust Investigation Into WhatsApp, Facebook
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rating agency Icra says India's real GDP to expand by 10.1% in FY2022
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BHEL bags ₹450 crore order from NALCO
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sensex up 486 points to end at all-time high of 49,269; Nifty ends at 14,484
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twitter shares slump 8% in Germany after Donald Trump account suspension
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox