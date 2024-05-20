 Shaadi.com's Anupam Mittal on panic attacks: 'Scariest thing I experienced, pray to God…' - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, May 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Shaadi.com's Anupam Mittal on panic attacks: 'Scariest thing I experienced, pray to God…'

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Mallika Soni
May 20, 2024 08:22 AM IST

Recounting his first panic attack, Anupam Mittal said that it happened when he was in the United States in his 20s. Here's what he said

Shaadi.com founder and CEO Anupam Mittal recently talked about his struggles with anxiety. In a podcast, he shared how he experienced panic attacks and also talked about ‘Shark Tank India’ season 3 where he was seen as a judge. Recounting his first panic attack, Anupam Mittal said that it happened when he was in the United States in his 20s.

Anupam Mittal- Shaadi.com founder and CEO- appears as a ‘shark’ on Shark Tank India.
Anupam Mittal- Shaadi.com founder and CEO- appears as a ‘shark’ on Shark Tank India.

Read more: Shark Tank India 3| Anupam Mittal loses his cool after this pitch: ‘Dramebaazi ka bahut shauq hai’

He said, “Panic attack ek aisi cheez hai, agar aapne experience nahi kiya to bhagwan chaahe aap kabhi na karo (If you have never experienced a panic attack, I pray to god that you never do),” he said.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

He added, “A panic attack is the scariest thing I've experienced. You feel like the earth will eat you whole, the walls will crush you, you have difficulty breathing. On the outside, you look calm, but inside, there's a volcano erupting. In that moment, you are prepared to do anything. If someone told you to shoot yourself, you probably would. It's so scary."

Read more: Shark Tank India's Anupam Mittal says he bought Shaadi.com site for this much: ‘We used all our money’

The second panic attack that Anupam Mittal went through was in 2008, he said. He shared, “When you are a problem solver by nature, panic attacks can make you feel helpless. You feel like a complete failure, useless. If your baseline anxiety levels are high, you can get a panic attack easily."

Read more: Shark Tank judge Anupam Mittal shares 3 tips on how to ‘hire correctly’ for leadership positions: ‘Simple but not easy’

Talking about starting therapy in 2012 and continuing it, he said, “After reading and speaking to the therapist, I realised every person has a different mental condition. Anxiety is good, it happens when you have a fear of something not working out. It’s normal. It’s not a problem with mental health.”

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024,, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Shaadi.com's Anupam Mittal on panic attacks: 'Scariest thing I experienced, pray to God…'

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On