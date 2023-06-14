Home / Business / Shyam, Hari Bhartia honoured with USIBC global leadership award

Shyam, Hari Bhartia honoured with USIBC global leadership award

ByPrashant Jha, Washington:
Jun 14, 2023 12:43 AM IST

The USIBC honoured Shyam Bhartia and Hari Bhartia, co-founders and co-chairs of the Jubilant Bhartia group, with the global leadership award for the year during its annual summit.

The United States-India Business Council (USIBC) honoured Shyam Bhartia and Hari Bhartia, co-founders and co-chairs of the Jubilant Bhartia group, with the global leadership award for the year during its annual summit in Washington DC on Tuesday.

Shyam Bhartia and Hari Bhartia. (HT)
Shyam Bhartia and Hari Bhartia. (HT)

Announcing the award, USIBC president, ambassador (retired) Atul Keshap said the Bhartia brothers exemplified the power of India-US collaboration with the group’s interests in pharmaceuticals, life sciences, food, aerospace, among other sectors spanning both countries. Keshap said Shyam Bhartia’s “astute financial acumen” and Hari Bhartia’s “profound application of scientific knowledge”, combined with their spirit of innovation and ethical business practices, had propelled the group to the global stage.

The Jubilant group, which entered the US economic space three decades ago, has pharma manufacturing plants in Washington State’s Spokane and Maryland’s Salisbury. It is the third largest radio pharmaceutical manufacturer in nuclear medicine in the US and has the second largest centralised commercial network with 46 radio pharmacies in 22 states.

Jubilant is also among the top three players in allergy therapy products, with a market share of 25% in the allergenic extract market; it is the sole producer and supplier of venom products for treatment of allergies in the US; and it is among the market leaders in solid dosage formulations. The group is investing over $300 million, with support from the US government, in expanding its pharma manufacturing facilities.

Jubilant has also played a key role in bringing American brands to the Indian market, including making India the second largest market for Domino’s Pizza after the US.

After receiving the award from the Indian ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Shyam Bhartia said that India and the US stand strong on shared ideology. “Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Joe Biden, we have seen a strategic consolidation of this partnership.” He said that when Jubilant entered the US market three decades ago, it was welcomed with open arms and the group remains committed to investing in the partnership.

Speaking at a subsequent panel discussion, Hari Bhartia spoke about how the group’s collaboration with US companies had helped it learn management of large-scale food supply chains and create an ecosystem of ancillary companies. He said that while the US was the “Mecca of innovation”, in pharma, biotech and tech, India was catching up and now had 5,000 biotech start-ups and clusters of innovation. When asked for forward-looking advice to governments, he called for more collaboration in the regulatory domain, including harmonising approvals.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Prashant Jha

    Prashant Jha is the Washington DC-based US correspondent of Hindustan Times. He is also the editor of HT Premium. Jha has earlier served as editor-views and national political editor/bureau chief of the paper. He is the author of How the BJP Wins: Inside India's Greatest Election Machine and Battles of the New Republic: A Contemporary History of Nepal.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 14, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out