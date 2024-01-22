Sony calls off merger of its India unit with Zee Entertainment: Report
Sony Group officially communicates cancellation of merger with Zee Entertainment.
Sony Group Corp. has formally communicated to Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. its decision to cancel the merger with its India unit, Bloomberg reported.
The Japanese entertainment giant sent a termination letter to Zee early on Monday and is expected to disclose it to the exchange later. Sony cited unmet conditions as the reason for terminating the merger with Zee, the report added.
The merger, announced over two years ago, faced challenges concerning the leadership of the combined entity, exacerbated by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) probe into Zee chief executive officer Punit Goenka.
Why did Sony call off the $10 billion merger deal with Zee?
The termination stems from a deadlock between the companies regarding the leadership of the merged entity, particularly involving Zee's CEO Punit Goenka, who is under investigation by capital markets regulator SEBI. This impasse has effectively derailed the deal, which aimed to establish a $10 billion media powerhouse capable of competing with global giants like Netflix Inc. and Amazon.com Inc.
Sony's termination letter follows the expiration of a 30-day grace period over the weekend. During this period, the two parties failed to reach an agreement on a deadline set in late December.
This is a developing story. Please get back to check for updates.
