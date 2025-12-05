SpiceJet comes to the rescue with 100 additional flights amid IndiGo chaos

SpiceJet Ltd. has decided to operate 100 additional flights over the next few days to mitigate the chaos left in the wake of IndiGo flight cancellations and delays, according to its chairman. A SpiceJet passenger Boeing 737-800 aircraft at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel international airport in Ahmedabad. (HT)

“What happened is extremely unfortunate, and it has caused a huge amount of inconvenience to passengers... I am sure the government is working really hard to make sure the problem is resolved at the earliest,” SpiceJet Chairman Ajay Singh told ANI on Friday.

“I am sure IndiGo is doing its best... We (SpiceJet) are attempting to help by running 100 additional flights over the next few days.”

Air travel in India across India was in turmoil for a fourth day on Friday after IndiGo, operated by InterGlobe Aviation Ltd., cancelled more than 1,000 flights across the country “to align crew and planes”. Operations are unlikely to return to normal until at least next week, CEO Pieter Elbers said.