SpiceJet passenger who was trapped in toilet mid-air to get full refund, says airline

A male passenger was trapped inside the lavatory for almost the entire part of the journey on Tuesday as the door of the toilet malfunctioned mid-air. piceJet on Wednesday announced that the passenger who got stuck inside the lavatory for about an hour on the flight from Mumbai to Bengaluru is being provided a full refund(File)

“On 16 January, a passenger unfortunately got stuck inside the lavatory for about an hour on SpiceJet flight operating from Mumbai to Bengaluru, while the aircraft was airborne due to a malfunction in the door lock," a spokesperson for the airline said in a statement.



SpiceJet said the cabin crew provided assistance to the passenger who was trapped inside the lavatory.



After the flight landed in Bengaluru, an engineer opened the lavatory door. The passenger was provided with medical assistance, the statement added.



According to a TOI report, the passenger had gone to the lavatory as soon as the seat belt signs went off. An air hostess reportedly slid a note to the passenger after the crew could not open the door to help him out.

“Sir we tried our best to open the door, however, we could not. Do not panic. We are landing in a few minutes, so please close the commode lid and sit on it and secure yourself. As soon as the main door is open, engineer will come," the note read.