close_game
close_game
News / Business / SpiceJet passenger who was trapped in toilet mid-air to get full refund, says airline

SpiceJet passenger who was trapped in toilet mid-air to get full refund, says airline

ByHT News Desk
Jan 17, 2024 12:14 PM IST

A male passenger was trapped inside the lavatory for almost the entire part of the journey on Tuesday as the door of the toilet malfunctioned mid-air.

SpiceJet on Wednesday announced that the passenger who got stuck inside the lavatory for about an hour on the flight from Mumbai to Bengaluru is being provided a full refund, ANI reported.

A male passenger was trapped inside the lavatory for almost the entire part of the journey on Tuesday as the door of the toilet malfunctioned mid-air.

piceJet on Wednesday announced that the passenger who got stuck inside the lavatory for about an hour on the flight from Mumbai to Bengaluru is being provided a full refund(File)
piceJet on Wednesday announced that the passenger who got stuck inside the lavatory for about an hour on the flight from Mumbai to Bengaluru is being provided a full refund(File)

“On 16 January, a passenger unfortunately got stuck inside the lavatory for about an hour on SpiceJet flight operating from Mumbai to Bengaluru, while the aircraft was airborne due to a malfunction in the door lock," a spokesperson for the airline said in a statement.

SpiceJet said the cabin crew provided assistance to the passenger who was trapped inside the lavatory.

After the flight landed in Bengaluru, an engineer opened the lavatory door. The passenger was provided with medical assistance, the statement added.

According to a TOI report, the passenger had gone to the lavatory as soon as the seat belt signs went off. An air hostess reportedly slid a note to the passenger after the crew could not open the door to help him out.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

“Sir we tried our best to open the door, however, we could not. Do not panic. We are landing in a few minutes, so please close the commode lid and sit on it and secure yourself. As soon as the main door is open, engineer will come," the note read.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Budget 2024 and, Business News along with Gold Rates Today, and India News Updates other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On