close_game
close_game
News / Business / SpiceJet Q2 results: Air carrier reduces consolidated loss to 446 crore

SpiceJet Q2 results: Air carrier reduces consolidated loss to 446 crore

PTI | | Posted by Singh Rahul Sunilkumar
Dec 12, 2023 05:19 PM IST

SpiceJet posts ₹446 crore consolidated loss in September quarter

SpiceJet on Tuesday reported a narrowing of consolidated loss of 446.09 crore in the three months ended September, mainly as the crisis-hit carrier reduced overall expenses.

(Representative Photo)
(Representative Photo)

The consolidated results include the financials of nine subsidiaries.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

On a consolidated basis, the airline recorded a total comprehensive loss of 446.09 crore in the latest September quarter.

In the year-ago period, it stood at 829.98 crore, according to a regulatory filing.

Total income was at 1,725.81 crore, lower than 2,101.79 crore posted in the same period a year ago.

During the latest September quarter, total expenses dropped to 2,175.24 crore from 2,935.02 crore in the year-ago period.

In a separate release, the carrier said its net loss narrowed to 428 crore in the three months ended September this year whereas the net loss was at 835 crore in the same period a year ago.

However, the airline did not mention whether the loss is on a standalone or a consolidated basis.

In the 2023 September quarter, the airline said it has settled dues with aircraft lessor Castle Lake and repaid 100 crore loan taken from City Union Bank.

Also, there was debt to equity conversion with Carlyle Aviation Partners by allotment of over 4.81 crore equity shares at a price of 48 per share leading to reduction of debt of over 230 crore, it said in a separate release.

"The July-September quarter has historically been a challenging period for the aviation industry. This year, the challenges were further compounded by elevated fuel prices, impacting operational costs. SpiceJet, however, has been proactive in implementing cost-saving measures and remains focused on adapting to the dynamic market conditions," SpiceJet Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 12, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out