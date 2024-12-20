Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Dec 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Stock market today: Sensex down by 214 points, Nifty at 23,887 in early trade

ByHT News Desk
Dec 20, 2024 09:38 AM IST

Stock market today: In the past four days, the BSE benchmark slumped 2,915.07 points or 3.54 per cent.

Stock market today: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty continued their negative run in early trade for the fifth consecutive day on Friday.

Stock market today: As many as 2,315 stocks declined while 1,680 advanced and 100 remained unchanged on the BSE on Thursday, December 19. (PTI)
Stock market today: As many as 2,315 stocks declined while 1,680 advanced and 100 remained unchanged on the BSE on Thursday, December 19. (PTI)

At 9.30am, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex was down by 214 points to 79,003. The NSE Nifty dropped 63 points to 23,887.90.

In the past four days, the BSE benchmark slumped 2,915.07 points or 3.54 per cent.

Share market yesterday


Falling for the fourth day running on Thursday, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex tanked 964.15 points or 1.20 per cent to settle at 79,218.05. During the day, the blue-chip index cracked 1,162.12 points or 1.44 per cent to 79,020.08.

As many as 2,315 stocks declined while 1,680 advanced and 100 remained unchanged on the BSE. The NSE Nifty tumbled 247.15 points or 1.02 per cent to sink below the 24,000 mark at 23,951.70.

A market capital of between about 9.65 lakh crore (9,65,935.96 cr) to 4.49 lakh crore (4,49,76,402.63 cr) of BSE-listed firms have been eroded in the last four days, according to PTI.

Also Read | Sensex, Nifty crash after Fed rate cut announcement

Market experts have attributed the downfall to tracking negative global cues.

“Markets were plundered tracking negative global cues as benchmark indices slipped below their psychological levels on broad-based selling after the US Fed's hawkish stance raised concerns over further rate cuts next year,” Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd, was quoted as saying by PTI.

“Rising US bond yields has pushed global currencies, including the rupee to new lows while renewed foreign fund outflows from domestic equities could prompt investors to turn risk averse.”

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On