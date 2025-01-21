Menu Explore
Stock market crash: Sensex plummets over 1,200 points, Nifty down by over 300

ByAbhyjith K. Ashokan
Jan 21, 2025 04:11 PM IST

The stock market plummeted towards the end of the trading session on Tuesday, January 21, 2025.

The stock market plummeted towards the end of the trading session on Tuesday, January 21, 2025.

People walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai (Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters)
People walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai (Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters)

At 3:45 pm IST, the benchmark BSE Sensex tanked by 1,235.08 points, or 1.60%, reaching 75,838.36.

The broader NSE Nifty fell by 320.10 or 1.37%, reaching 23,024.65.

Which stocks fell the most?

Zomato Ltd fell the most among the Sensex stocks by 10.92%, trading at 214.65. This was followed by NTPC Ltd, which fell 3.51%, trading at 324.25, and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd which fell 3.32%, trading at 1,110.95.

Only two of the 30 Sensex stocks were in the green. They were UltraTech Cement Ltd, which was up by 0.76%, trading at 10,705.05, and HCL Technologies ltd, which was up by 0.49%, trading at 1,804.50.

Which sectors fell the most?

Among the Nifty Sectoral Indices, Nifty Consumer Durables fell the most by 4.06%, reaching 38,114.75. This was followed by Nifty Realty which fell 4.12%, reaching 906.40, and Nifty Midsmall IT & Telecom, which fell 2.66%, reaching 10,399.60.

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (-13.90%), Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd (-8.10%), and Amber Enterprises India Ltd (-7.58%) were the stocks which fell the most on the Consumer Durables Index.

Oberoi Realty Ltd (-7.63%), Macrotech Developers Ltd (-5.19%), and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (-5.09%) fell the most on the Realty Index.

Vodafone Idea Ltd (-5.84%), Tejas Networks Ltd (-4.92%), and Coforge Ltd (-4.42) were the stocks that fell the most on the Midsmall IT & Telecom index.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
