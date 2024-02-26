Stock market holidays in March 2024: No trading on BSE, NSE on these days

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain closed on three days in March (in addition to weekends). Trading holidays fall on public holidays, and on such days, no trading takes places on the equity sector, equity derivative segment, and SLB segment. In January, markets were closed on January 22 and 26, while there was no holiday in February (File Photo)

The public holiday list, which is issued by both BSE and NSE, applies to capital markets, and futures and options segments as well.

Stock market holidays in March 2024

March 8 (Friday): Mahashivratri

March 25 (Monday): Holi

March 29: Good Friday

Stock market holidays in January and February 2024

On January 22, there was no trading in view of the Ram Temple consecration ceremony; this holiday was not on the original list, and was added days before the event. On January 26, markets were closed on account of Republic Day.

In February, meanwhile, there was no trading holiday for the stock markets.

Stock market holidays in 2024

With the addition of the January 22 holiday, the total number of such days for the year now stands at 15. In April, markets will not open on 11 (Id-Ul-Fitr) and 17 (Ram Navami); May 1 (Maharashtra Day), June 7 (Bakrid), Muharram (July 17), August 15 (Independence Day), October 2 (Gandhi Jayanti), November 1 (Diwali), November 25 (Guru Nanak Jayanti) and December 25 (Christmas).