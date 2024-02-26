 Stock market holidays in March 2024: No trading on BSE, NSE on these days - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Business / Stock market holidays in March 2024: No trading on BSE, NSE on these days

Stock market holidays in March 2024: No trading on BSE, NSE on these days

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Feb 26, 2024 11:28 AM IST

In addition to weekends, stock markets will not open on three other days in March.

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain closed on three days in March (in addition to weekends). Trading holidays fall on public holidays, and on such days, no trading takes places on the equity sector, equity derivative segment, and SLB segment.

In January, markets were closed on January 22 and 26, while there was no holiday in February (File Photo)
In January, markets were closed on January 22 and 26, while there was no holiday in February (File Photo)

Also Read | Stock Market holidays in 2024: BSE, NSE will be closed on these days. Diwali Muhurat trading on this date

The public holiday list, which is issued by both BSE and NSE, applies to capital markets, and futures and options segments as well.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Stock market holidays in March 2024

March 8 (Friday): Mahashivratri

March 25 (Monday): Holi

March 29: Good Friday

Stock market holidays in January and February 2024

On January 22, there was no trading in view of the Ram Temple consecration ceremony; this holiday was not on the original list, and was added days before the event. On January 26, markets were closed on account of Republic Day.

In February, meanwhile, there was no trading holiday for the stock markets.

Stock market holidays in 2024

With the addition of the January 22 holiday, the total number of such days for the year now stands at 15. In April, markets will not open on 11 (Id-Ul-Fitr) and 17 (Ram Navami); May 1 (Maharashtra Day), June 7 (Bakrid), Muharram (July 17), August 15 (Independence Day), October 2 (Gandhi Jayanti), November 1 (Diwali), November 25 (Guru Nanak Jayanti) and December 25 (Christmas).

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business Newsalong withGold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On