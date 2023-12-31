Stock Market holidays in 2024: BSE, NSE will be closed on these days. Diwali Muhurat trading on this date

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will be closed on 14 days in the New Year 2024. According to the holidays list announced by the BSE and NSE, there will be no trading in capital market, futures and options segment.



As per the list, March has three trading holidays while April has two. There are no trading holidays in the months of February and September except those on weekends.



Here is the full holiday list for the stock markets in the year 2024.

HOLIDAY DATE REPUBLIC DAY JANUARY 26 MAHASHIVRATRI MARCH 8 HOLI MARCH 25 GOOD FRIDAY MARCH 29 ID-UL-FITR APRIL 11 RAM NAVAMI APRIL 17 MAHARASHTRA DAY MAY 1 BAKRI ID JUNE 17 MUHARRAM JULY 17 INDEPENDENCE DAY AUGUST 15 GANDHI JAYANTI OCTOBER 2 DIWALI NOVEMBER 1 GURU NANAK JAYANTI NOVEMBER 15 CHRISTMAS DECEMBER 25

The exchanges said the holiday dates may be changed for which a separate circular will be issued in advance.



Besides the above list, five holidays fall on weekend and will be considered as non-trading days.



1. April 14 (Sunday) – Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti

2. April 21 (Sunday) – Shri Mahavir Jayanti

3. September 07 (Saturday) – Ganesh Chaturthi

4. October 12 (Saturday) – Dussehra

When is the Diwali Muhurat trading?

Every year on Deepawali, the stock market conducts a special one-hour trading session called the ‘Muhurat trading’ session. The term ‘Muhurat’ means an auspicious time. This year, the Muhurat trading will take place on November 1. The timings will be announced by the exchange ahead of the session.