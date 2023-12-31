close_game
close_game
News / Business / Stock Market holidays in 2024: BSE, NSE will be closed on these days. Diwali Muhurat trading on this date

Stock Market holidays in 2024: BSE, NSE will be closed on these days. Diwali Muhurat trading on this date

ByHT News Desk
Dec 31, 2023 10:05 AM IST

Stock market holidays 2024: According to the holidays list announced by the BSE and NSE, there will be no trading in capital market, futures and options segment

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will be closed on 14 days in the New Year 2024. According to the holidays list announced by the BSE and NSE, there will be no trading in capital market, futures and options segment.

As per the list, March has three trading holidays while April has two. There are no trading holidays in the months of February and September except those on weekends.

Here is the full holiday list for the stock markets in the year 2024.

As per the list, March has three trading holidays while April has two. There are no trading holidays in the months of February and September except those on weekends.(Reuters file)
As per the list, March has three trading holidays while April has two. There are no trading holidays in the months of February and September except those on weekends.(Reuters file)

HOLIDAYDATE
REPUBLIC DAYJANUARY 26
MAHASHIVRATRIMARCH 8
HOLIMARCH 25
GOOD FRIDAYMARCH 29
ID-UL-FITRAPRIL 11
RAM NAVAMIAPRIL 17
MAHARASHTRA DAYMAY 1
BAKRI IDJUNE 17
MUHARRAM JULY 17
INDEPENDENCE DAYAUGUST 15
GANDHI JAYANTIOCTOBER 2
DIWALINOVEMBER 1
GURU NANAK JAYANTINOVEMBER 15
CHRISTMASDECEMBER 25

The exchanges said the holiday dates may be changed for which a separate circular will be issued in advance.

Besides the above list, five holidays fall on weekend and will be considered as non-trading days.

1. April 14 (Sunday) – Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

2. April 21 (Sunday) – Shri Mahavir Jayanti

3. September 07 (Saturday) – Ganesh Chaturthi

4. October 12 (Saturday) – Dussehra

When is the Diwali Muhurat trading?

Every year on Deepawali, the stock market conducts a special one-hour trading session called the ‘Muhurat trading’ session. The term ‘Muhurat’ means an auspicious time. This year, the Muhurat trading will take place on November 1. The timings will be announced by the exchange ahead of the session.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 31, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out