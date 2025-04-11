Stock market live updates: Sensex rallies by over 1,300 points, Nifty up more than 430 points on US tariff reprieve
Stock market live updates: The benchmark Sensex and Nifty railed on open as the trading session began today, as a US tariff reprieve lifted sentiment, even as global trade uncertainty continues to linger. Gift Nifty futures were trading at 22,933.5 as of 8:20am IST, indicating a 2.5% rise from the Nifty 50's Wednesday close of 22,399.15. Indian markets were closed on Thursday for a local holiday....Read More
The market closed in red after the previous trading session ended on Wednesday, April 9. The Sensex was down by 379.93 points or 0.51 per cent, reaching 73,847.15. The Nifty was 136.70 points down or 0.61 per cent in the red, reaching 22,399.15.
Asian shares fell today, following US stocks which reversed most of their historic gains from the day prior over increasingly deepening worries regarding President Donald Trump's tariff war.
Japan's Nikkei 225 index was down 5.6% and South Korea's Kospi fell 1.6% to 2,400.34. Meanwhile, Australia's S&P/ASX 200 dropped 2.1% to 7,552.10.
On Thursday, the S&P 500 had fallen as much as 3.5%, cutting into Wednesday's surge of 9.5% after Trump's decision to pause most of his tariffs worldwide, except for China. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 1,014 points, or 2.5%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite tumbled 4.3%.
Stock market LIVE updates: Brokerage Jefferies raises India's weight on its Asia Pacific ex-Japan portfolio
Stock market LIVE updates: Jefferies raised India’s weight by 2 percentage points to "overweight" in its Asia Pacific ex-Japan portfolio, citing limited exposure to U.S. and China demand, lower tariffs, falling oil prices, low foreign ownership, and a pro-growth RBI stance, according to Reuters.
Stock market LIVE updates: Rupee falls by the most in almost a month
Stock market LIVE updates: The rupee depreciated significantly, weakening 43 paise to 86.69 against the dollar, reaching an intraday low of 86.72. This currency devaluation, the steepest since March 17, underscores the prevailing risk-off sentiment.
Stock market LIVE updates: Axis Securities on why the market is resilient
Stock market LIVE updates: Axis Securities wrote in its Daily Derivatives Snapshot that the “market resilience occurred against the backdrop of the Reserve Bank of India's accommodative policy shift, including a 25-basis-point repo rate reduction to 6%, revisions of FY26 GDP growth to 6.5%, and inflation forecasts downward to 4%.”
Stock market LIVE updates: Sensex, Nifty rally continues into early trade
Stock market LIVE updates: The Sensex was up by 1,318.91 points or 1.79%, reaching 75,166.06. Meanwhile, the Nifty was up by 425.30 points or 1.9%, reaching 22,824.45.
Stock market LIVE updates: Nifty's Volatility index in the red
Stock market LIVE updates: The INDIA VIX volatility index was 6.14% in thee red, hitting 20.11. It opened at 21.43, hit an intraday high of 21.43 and a low of 19.84.
Stock market LIVE updates: Nifty futures succumbed to global market volatility due to the US's 104% tariffs on China, Axis Securities says
Stock market LIVE updates: Axis Securities wrote in its Daily Derivatives Snapshot that “Nifty futures succumbed to global market volatility spurred by the US's punitive 104% tariffs on Chinese imports, shedding 151 points before a partial recovery at the end of session” and that “despite heightened India VIX and weekly expiry dynamics, the index showed unexpected stability trading in a very narrow range until the session closed, surprising market participants and highlighting market resilience amid ongoing uncertainties.”
Stock market LIVE updates: Nifty Microcap 250 rises the most among broader indices
Stock market LIVE updates: The Nifty Microcap 250 rose the most among broader Nifty indices by 2.29%, reaching 20,214.30.
These stocks rose the most in the index:
1) Pearl Global Industries was up by 10%, reaching ₹1,010.80.
2) Garware Hi-Tech Films was up by 10%, hitting ₹2,649.75.
3) Sharda Cropchem was up by 8.11%, reaching ₹493.05.
Stock market LIVE updates: Chinese stocks relatively maintain composure despite 145% US tariffs
Stock market LIVE updates: Chinese shares maintained relative composure after the US imposed tariffs on the country amounted to as much as 145%.
A key gauge of Hong Kong-listed Chinese stocks swung between a loss 0.9% and a gain of 0.5% on Friday, according to Bloomberg data. The onshore CSI 300 Index saw modest declines. Both outperformed a broader Asian market gauge that fell as much as 2.1%.
Stock market LIVE updates: Brokerage Bonanza on market sentiment today
Stock market LIVE updates: Kunal Kamble, Senior Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza said, “the sentiment, which had turned negative due to the announcement of higher tariffs, led to a market decline. However, a 90-day relief for countries other than China has opened the door for potential tariff negotiations, thereby improving market sentiment.”
He added that “on the technical front, the Nifty index closed within a narrow range, forming an inside bar candle. To shift the technical setup to a more positive outlook, the index needs to close above the high of the high-wave candle formed on Tuesday.”
Stock market LIVE updates: Top 3 sectors which gained the most
Stock market LIVE updates: These three Nifty sectoral indices gained the most on open today.
1) Nifty Pharma was up by 3.43%, reaching 20,660.90.
2) Nifty metal rose by 2.93%, reaching 8,077.30.
3) Nifty Healthcare was up by 2.73%, reaching 13,484.55.
Stock market LIVE updates: TCS reported Q4 net profit falling by 1.67% yesterday, stock in focus today
Stock market LIVE updates: The company saw its consolidated net profit drop by 1.67 per cent to ₹12,293 crore from ₹12,502 crore during the fourth quarter of the previous year. This was a decrease of ₹209 crore.
The drop in net profit came despite a rise in revenue from operations, which was up 5.29 per cent to ₹64,479 crore from ₹61,237 crore during the same quarter of the previous year, which is a difference of ₹3,242 crore.
The main reason for the drop in net profit was due to increased expenses. Total expenses were up as much as 7.81 per cent to ₹49,105 crore from ₹45,545 crore earlier, which is a difference of ₹3,560 crore.
Stock market LIVE updates: Two Sensex stocks go into the red
Stock market LIVE updates: Only two Sensex stocks were in the red. These were the following.
1) Asian Paints fell 0.57%, reaching ₹2,396.
1) Tata Consultancy Services fell by 0.55% to ₹3,228.10 after the IT giant reported a decline in quarterly profits yesterday due to rising expenses.
Stock market LIVE updates: Volatility expected to be high today, Axis Securities says
Stock market LIVE updates: Akshay Chinchalkar, Head of Research at Axis Securities said, “Volatility is expected to remain high due to the rate at which global newsflow is evolving.”
Stock market LIVE updates: Top three gainers on the Sensex
Stock market LIVE updates: These Sensex stocks gained the most on open today.
1) Tata Steel rose the most on open, gaining 6.09% and hitting ₹134.95.
2) Tata Motors rose by 4.74%, reaching ₹610.65.
3) UltraTech Cement rose by 4.18%, reaching ₹11,868.95
Stock market LIVE updates: Benchmark indices rally on open
Stock market LIVE updates: The stock market rallied on open with the Sensex rising by 1,022.65 points or 1.38%, reaching 74,869.80. Meanwhile, the Nifty was up by 359.85 points or 1.61%, reaching 22,759.00.
Stock market LIVE updates: How the stock market closed previously
