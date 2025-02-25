Stock market opens flat with real estate, metal, IT and telecom falling most

The stock market opened flat as the trading session began on Tuesday, February 25, 2025. People walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai (Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters)

At 9:20 am IST, the benchmark BSE Sensex was up 7.76 points or 0.01%, reaching 74,462.17. The broader NSE Nifty opened 5.90 points down or 0.03% in the red, reaching 22,547.45.

Which stocks rose and fell the most?

Among the 30 Sensex stocks, Mahindra & Mahindra rose the most by 1.43%, trading at ₹2,748.10. This was followed by Zomato, which rose 0.81%, trading at ₹224.40, and Maruti Suzuki India, which was up by 0.68%, trading at ₹1,2430.90

Zomato in sharp contrast, was the stock which fell the most upon yesterday's open.

Among the 30 Sensex stocks, Larsen & Toubro fell the most by 1.39%, trading at ₹3,211.65. This was followed by Tata Consultancy Services, which fell 0.73%, trading at ₹3,647.90, and Power Grid Corporation of India, which fell by 0.66%, trading at ₹257.45

Power Grid Corporation of India was also among the stocks which fell the most during the previous opening.

18 of the 30 Sensex stocks were in the green.

How did individual sectors perform?

Among the Nifty sectoral indices, the Nifty Media Index rose the most by 0.99%, reaching 1,492.40, followed by Nifty Auto, which was up 0.36%, reaching 21,630.00, and the Nifty FMCG, which rose 0.18%, reaching 52,380.70.

The Nifty Media index in contrast, was among the stocks which fell the most during the previous open.

Among the Nifty sectoral indices, the Nifty Realty Index fell the most by 1.10%, reaching 828.40, followed by Nifty Metal, which fell 0.58%, reaching 8,373.85, and the Nifty Midsmall IT & Telecom, which fell 0.56%, reaching 9,287.50.

The Realty index fell the most just like yesterday's open. Even the Midsmall IT & Telecom index mirrored yesterday's pattern.

How did the stock market perform during the previous session?

The stock market closed deep into the red following a market crash when the trading session ended on Monday, February 24, 2025, with IT, metal, and mid and small cap IT and telecom declining the most.

The mid and small cap IT and telecom sector also was among the sectors which fell the most on last week's close.

The Sensex closed 856.65 points or 1.14% in the red, reaching 74,454.41.

“The Nifty ended down for the fifth straight day, but surprisingly, so did the India VIX,” said Akshay Chinchalkar, Head of Research at Axis Securities. “The opening slump created a gap-down, the first such instance since 27th Jan, which then formed a local trough that led to a 4.5% advance.”

“That makes the gap area of 22,720 critical, if we manage a daily close above this level, we could see a test of the next big hurdle area that lies between 23.050 and 23,280,” he added. “If we don't, next key support under 22,500 lies at 22,370.”

“The Nifty 50 index remains in negative territory and is expected to trade below 22,500 in the coming days,” said Kunal Kamble, Sr. Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza. “With expiry nearing, short covering may lead to a pullback toward 22,800, which should be seen as a selling opportunity. Option data indicates strong resistance at 22,800 and support at 22,500.”

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers, offloading ₹6,286.70 crore of equities towards the end, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) remained net buyers like the previous session, buying ₹5,185.65 crore.

Among the 30 Sensex stocks, HCL Technologies dropped the most by 3.32%, closing at ₹1,644.40. This was followed by Zomato, which fell 3.32%, closing at ₹222.60, and Tata Consultancy Services, which fell 2.93%, closing at ₹3,674.90.

Only 7 out of the 30 Sensex stocks were in the green.

Among the Nifty Sectoral Indices, the Nifty IT Index fell the most by 2.71%, reaching 39,446.60, followed by Nifty Metal, which fell 2.17%, reaching 8,422.80, and Nifty Midsmall IT & Telecom which was down 1.41%, closing at 9,339.95.