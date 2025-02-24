Nike partners with Kim Kardashian, hopes to replicate success of Jordan shoes

Nike is partnering up with Kim Kardashian's Skims, creating NikeSkims, a line of training apparel, footwear and accessories for women. Kim Kardashian attends SNL50: The Anniversary Special on February 16, 2025 in New York City.( Arturo Holmes/Getty Images/AFP)

This is a bet that Kardashian's star power can have a similar impression as Michael Jordan had for the company's products, but for women, according to a Business Insider report.

It is a long-term deal, but neither of the companies have revealed the financial details of it.

Its products will exist alongside Jordan, Nike, and Converse, as the sportswear giant fuels its "gender offense," as CEO Elliott Hill termed it in a recent earnings call.

Nike's biggest partnership ever was with basketball player Michael Jordan which came about in 1984, when the deal was inked for Jordan receiving $500,000 a year, plus royalties.

The famous Air Jordans were introduced the next year, starting with the original Air Jordan 1 sneaker.

The Jordan brand pulled in approximately $6.9 billion in wholesale equivalent revenue for the financial year 2023-24, which was about 17% of Nike's total equivalent sales, the report read.

Nike is now trying to pull this off again with Kardashian's global influence and more than 350 million Instagram followers.

She had cofounded Skims in 2019 as a shapewear brand before it expanded into loungewear. The brand is now worth $4 billion, according to the report.

NikeSkims is expected to be launched this spring with a global expansion planned for 2026.

Skims does have a strong power to attract consumers. Its collaboration with outerwear brand The North Face, resulted in products being sold out within hours of launching on December 10, according to the report.