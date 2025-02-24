Menu Explore
How artificial intelligence is disrupting the modelling industry

ByHT News Desk
Feb 24, 2025 02:39 PM IST

The fashion industry already uses AI to create imagery for e-commerce websites and customised advertising campaigns at a lower cost.

London-based model Alexsandrah Gondora uses an Artificial Intelligence (AI) replica version of herself to be in "two places at the same time."

London-based model Alexsandrah Gondora poses for a photograph with her on-screen AI twin "Alex", created by digital modelling agency, The Diigitals in the AFP offices in London on February 21, 2025. My artificial intelligence (AI) replica "basically does the hard work so I don't have to do it," jokes London-based model Alexsandrah Gondora, who enjoys being able to "be in two places at once."(Henry Nicholls/AFP)

It is a solution that “saves time,” a report by news agency AFP quoted the model as saying. She is also walking down in-person runways at London Fashion Week, which runs until Monday evening.

"She's doing the hard work so I don't have to," added Gondora. This is because fashion designers and retailers can now book her digital double for photo shoots. This doesn't require her to travel or physically be there.

The fashion industry already uses AI to create imagery for e-commerce websites and customised advertising campaigns at a lower cost, but critics fear that this will make modelling professionals obsolete as well as promote unrealistic and artificial standards of beauty.

This is especially true for small companies that cannot afford real-life models.

For instance, an ad campaign involving a photo shoot in the French Alps for ski eyewear would usually take several months to complete and can cost around 35,000 euros.

However, this can also be done virtually for just 500 euros in a few days, according to the report.

There are some disadvantages to using AI though. Some brands use AI images created from databases found on the internet without actually paying for the model and also without their knowledge.

As a result, the “Fashion Workers Act” will come into force this summer in New York.

Gondora also said that when used ethically, AI does not deprive models of diverse backgrounds of opportunities, according to the report.

Another advantage she mentioned is that her AI model is “timeless” and that it will always be young even when she grows old.

The history of popular AI models goes back to 2017 when Shudu Gram became the "world's first digital supermodel" and gained as many as 237,000 followers on Instagram.

Shudu was even a model for a 1960s-inspired collaboration by fashion label MAX&Co and London-based designer Richard Quinn last year.

