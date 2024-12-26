Menu Explore
Stock market opens in the green after Christmas, driven by banking stocks

ByAbhyjith K. Ashokan
Dec 26, 2024 09:53 AM IST

Though the Indian stock market is open, major markets around the world including those in Europe as well as others in Asia will still remain shut on December 26

The stock market opened and went into the green on Thursday, December 26, a day after Christmas, mostly driven by banking and financial services shares.

A bird flies past a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(Reuters)
A bird flies past a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(Reuters)

Though the Indian stock market is open today, major markets around the world, including those in Europe as well as others in Asia, will still remain shut.

At 9:30am, the benchmark BSE Sensex rose by 354.73 points or 0.45%, reaching 78,827.60.

Meanwhile, the broader NSE Nifty rose by 98.45 points or 0.41%, reaching 23,826.10.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd rose the most in the Sensex, going up by 1.16%, trading at 10,860.35 at the same time. This was followed by SBI which was up 1.09%, trading at 820.70, and Axis Bank which was up 1.07%, trading at 1,090.95.

Out of the 30 Sensex stocks, only three were in the red. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd was down 0.04%, trading at 4,179.00, followed by Tech Mahindra Ltd, down by 0.05%, trading at 1,705.40, and Asian Paints Ltd, down by 0.45%, trading at 2,273.95.

Among the 50 Nifty stocks, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd rose the most at 1.34%; this was followed by Axis Bank, which rose 1.14%, and Maruti Suzuki, which rose 1.06%.

Which sectors performed the best?

Among all the Nifty sectoral indices, Nifty Bank rose the most by 0.77%, reaching 51,626.75. This was followed by Nifty Private Bank, which was up by 0.75%, reaching 25,025.20, and Nifty Financial Services, which was up by 0.70, reaching 25,488.35.

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
