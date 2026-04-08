Sensex, Nifty 50 surge most in years as crude oil prices cool on Iran ceasefire

India's stock market recorded its sharpest gains in nearly a year as crude oil prices cooled following a ceasefire agreement between the United States and Iran, easing inflationary pressures for the world's third-largest crude importer. ...Read More

The NSE Nifty 50 Index surged 3.8% to 23,997.35 points for the best trading session in 11 months. The S&P BSE Sensex climbed 4% to 77,562.90, marking its strongest day since 2021. The rally mirrored a broader 5% jump across Asian markets after crude prices plummeted 14% to $94 a barrel.

The risk-on sentiment followed US President Donald Trump’s announcement of a two-week pause in hostilities, with the White House indicating progress toward a long-term peace deal. The de-escalation provides a vital reprieve for India, which had faced the prospect of sustained triple-digit oil prices threatening its fiscal deficit and corporate margins.

“The interim ceasefire is seen as a step toward broader regional stability,” Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Investments Ltd., said in an email. “India benefits immediately from the reopening of the Hormuz Strait, which has pushed oil prices below $100 and reduced downside risks to FY27 EPS growth.”

“Although the Q4 FY26 results outlook remains muted, investors are focusing on reasonable valuations and a stable medium‑term earnings trajectory, suggesting that the rally still has room to continue in the near term.”

RBI Monetary Policy

The market optimism coincided with the Reserve Bank of India’s decision to hold its benchmark repo rate at 5.25%. Governor Sanjay Malhotra noted that while the conflict had dampened the growth outlook, the central bank would remain “vigilant” and act preemptively to manage liquidity.

“While concerns around a potential inflation-led hike persist, the current pause continues to support valuations, especially in rate-sensitive sectors such as banks, financials, autos, capital goods, and infrastructure,” Ajay Menon, CEO - Wealth Management at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd., said in an email.

“With macro stability in place, market focus is now shifting to Q4 FY26 earnings. Stock and sector differentiation is likely to increase, with markets rewarding earnings visibility over liquidity-driven momentum.”

Stocks In News Today

All 16 major sectoral indices advanced today. The rate-sensitive sectors led the charge, with Nifty Auto and Nifty Realty rising 6.8% each. Financial heavyweights rose 5.5%, providing the biggest lift to the Sensex. The broader market joined the rally, with mid-cap and small-cap indexes gaining at least 4%.

• Larsen & Toubro Ltd., India’s largest engineering firm, surged 7.6% on hopes that a cessation of hostilities will protect its significant project pipeline in the Middle East.

• InterGlobe Aviation Ltd., the operator of India’s top airline IndiGo, climbed 8.1% as the drop in crude oil prices promised relief for its fuel-heavy cost structure.

• Titan Co. Ltd. surged to an all-time high after the jewellery maker reported a jump in quarterly sales, as consumers in the world’s most populous nation flocked to gold despite a surge in prices.