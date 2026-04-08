Sensex, Nifty 50 surge most in years as crude oil prices cool on Iran ceasefire
The Nifty 50 surged 3.8% to 23,997.35 points for the best trading session in 11 months. The Sensex climbed 4% to 77,562.90—its strongest day since 2021.
India's stock market recorded its sharpest gains in nearly a year as crude oil prices cooled following a ceasefire agreement between the United States and Iran, easing inflationary pressures for the world's third-largest crude importer. ...Read More
The NSE Nifty 50 Index surged 3.8% to 23,997.35 points for the best trading session in 11 months. The S&P BSE Sensex climbed 4% to 77,562.90, marking its strongest day since 2021. The rally mirrored a broader 5% jump across Asian markets after crude prices plummeted 14% to $94 a barrel.
The risk-on sentiment followed US President Donald Trump’s announcement of a two-week pause in hostilities, with the White House indicating progress toward a long-term peace deal. The de-escalation provides a vital reprieve for India, which had faced the prospect of sustained triple-digit oil prices threatening its fiscal deficit and corporate margins.
“The interim ceasefire is seen as a step toward broader regional stability,” Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Investments Ltd., said in an email. “India benefits immediately from the reopening of the Hormuz Strait, which has pushed oil prices below $100 and reduced downside risks to FY27 EPS growth.”
“Although the Q4 FY26 results outlook remains muted, investors are focusing on reasonable valuations and a stable medium‑term earnings trajectory, suggesting that the rally still has room to continue in the near term.”
RBI Monetary Policy
The market optimism coincided with the Reserve Bank of India’s decision to hold its benchmark repo rate at 5.25%. Governor Sanjay Malhotra noted that while the conflict had dampened the growth outlook, the central bank would remain “vigilant” and act preemptively to manage liquidity.
“While concerns around a potential inflation-led hike persist, the current pause continues to support valuations, especially in rate-sensitive sectors such as banks, financials, autos, capital goods, and infrastructure,” Ajay Menon, CEO - Wealth Management at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd., said in an email.
“With macro stability in place, market focus is now shifting to Q4 FY26 earnings. Stock and sector differentiation is likely to increase, with markets rewarding earnings visibility over liquidity-driven momentum.”
Stocks In News Today
All 16 major sectoral indices advanced today. The rate-sensitive sectors led the charge, with Nifty Auto and Nifty Realty rising 6.8% each. Financial heavyweights rose 5.5%, providing the biggest lift to the Sensex. The broader market joined the rally, with mid-cap and small-cap indexes gaining at least 4%.
• Larsen & Toubro Ltd., India’s largest engineering firm, surged 7.6% on hopes that a cessation of hostilities will protect its significant project pipeline in the Middle East.
• InterGlobe Aviation Ltd., the operator of India’s top airline IndiGo, climbed 8.1% as the drop in crude oil prices promised relief for its fuel-heavy cost structure.
• Titan Co. Ltd. surged to an all-time high after the jewellery maker reported a jump in quarterly sales, as consumers in the world’s most populous nation flocked to gold despite a surge in prices.
Follow all the updates here:
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 02:34:13 pm
Adani stocks rally after US court agrees to plea to drop SEC case
Adani Group stocks surged as much as 13%, in lockstep with a broader market rally, after a US court agreed to hear a plea to drop a US SEC case against billionaire promoter Gautam Adani. Read more.
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 02:24:12 pm
Sensex Nifty 50 LIVE: Titan shares surge to all-time high
Shares of Titan Co. Ltd. surged to an all-time high after the jewellery and watch maker reported a jump in quarterly sales, as consumers in the world’s most populous nation flocked to gold.
Titan's share price rose as much as 5.7%, the sharpest intraday gain in three months, to an all-time high of ₹4,514.00. The rally followed a business update that showed a 42% increase in domestic sales for the quarter ended 31 March 2026.
The gains were underpinned by a dual tailwind—spike in buyer volumes and higher average selling prices as spot gold climbed nearly 8% during the period. Read more.
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 02:05:09 pm
RBI Governor says forex market curbs won't remain forever
The Reserve Bank of India’s recent currency market curbs to quell speculation against the rupee are temporary and will not remain in place forever, Governor Sanjay Malhotra said. Read more.
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 01:44:56 pm
Sensex Nifty 50 LIVE: Nifty PSU Bank rallies 7% as bond yields cool
A gauge of the stocks of India's largest public sector banks rose as much as 7% on Wednesday (8 April 2026), after bond yields cooled and rupee strengthened in the aftermath of the Iran war ceasefire.
The gains in the Nifty PSU Bank Index was led by Union Bank of India, Bank of Baroda and Bank of India, which were up 6%-7% each.
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 01:40:05 pm
Sensex Nifty 50 LIVE: L&T shares rise most since February 2021
Shares of Larsen & Toubro Ltd. gained the most since at least February 2021, rising as much as 8.28% to an intraday high of ₹4,031.50 apiece after Washington and Tehran agreed on a ceasefire.
L&T has significant exposure to West Asia — 37% of its order book and 33% of its order inflows was anchored in the region in the nine months through December 2025. About 49% of its consolidated order book is international business, of which 80% comes from the UAE, Saudi Arabia and the Gulf region.
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 01:31:16 pm
Sensex, Nifty 50 LIVE: Max Healthcare to acquire Kalinga Hospital
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd. has decided to acquire a 58.39% stake in Kalinga Hospital in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, for ₹300 Crore. The deal will be financed by way of debt from Standard Chartered Bank.
Additionally, the Gurugram-based hospital operator has approved an unsecured loan of up to ₹100 crore for hospital upgrades and a $5 million corporate guarantee for the target's existing debt.
Separately, Narayan K. Seshadri is re-appointed as a non-executive director for a three-year term starting 16 May 2026.
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 11:16:08 am
Sensex, Nifty 50 LIVE: Auto, Realty stocks rebound
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI)'s status quo on repo rate triggered a rebound in India's auto and real estate stocks today, which surged by up to 7% each. The repo rate is the benchmark for interest rates on auto loans and home loans in India. Any increase here has a domino effect on demand for cars and property.
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 10:51:12 am
Nifty Bank set to outperform Nifty 50 today
A gauge of India's biggest financial stocks is expected to outperform the the benchmark today, as the last-minute and temporary Iran ceasefire converged with the RBI's monetary policy decision.
“I expect the Nifty Bank to outperform the broader Nifty 50 and trade in a 52,500-54,500 range with a bias to the upside…,” Shrikant Chouhan, head of research at Kotak Securities, told Mint. Read more.
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 10:10:38 am
RBI holds repo rate at 5.25%
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) held the repo rate at 5.25% in its first monetary policy decision of Fiscal 2027 and since the Iran war broke out, even as a two-week ceasefire announced earlier today cooled crude oil prices and boosted rupee. Read more.
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 09:54:10 am
Sensex Nifty 50 LIVE: Bajaj Finance up most in 2 months
Shares of Bajaj Finance Ltd. surged the most in nearly two months after India's largest NBFC said that its assets under management rose 22% YoY to cross the ₹5 lakh crore mark in Q4 FY26. The deposit book, however, was weak — down 4% YoY at ₹68,550 crore.
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 09:38:40 am
Sensex Nifty 50 LIVE: Titan shares up > 5% after Q4 update
Shares of Titan Co. Ltd. gained more than 5% today after the Tanishq jewellery maker said its consolidated revenue grew 46% year-on-year in Q4 FY26, as per a provisional update.
The domestic jewellery segment grew about 46% over the year-ago period on like-for-like growth across jewellery retail formats.
During October-December, Tanishq added eight new stores in India and converted four Damas stores overseas. As on 31 December, its retail network stood at 3,603 stores.
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 09:32:52 am
Sensex Nifty 50 LIVE: L&T, IndiGo, Asian Paints, Adani Ports
Larsen & Toubro Ltd. (L&T), InterGlobe Aviation Ltd. (IndiGo), Asian Paints Ltd. and Adani Ports & SEZ Ltd. are among the top Nifty 50 gainers today.
• L&T: Up 7.10% at ₹3,987.80
• IndiGo: Up 10.00% at ₹4,695.60
• Asian Paints: Up 4.62% at ₹2,287.30
• Adani Ports: Up 6.63% at ₹1,472.50
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 09:27:25 am
Sensex Nifty 50 LIVE: IndiGo share up 10% on Iran ceasefire
Shares of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd., operator of India's biggest airline IndiGo, surged as much as 10% to ₹426.80 apiece on the BSE after the Iran ceasefire. IndiGo gains on two fronts — cheaper jet fuel due to cooler crude and relaxation in flight routes to West Asian cities.
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 09:25:18 am
Sensex Nifty 50 LIVE: Indian Oil, HPCL, BPCL surge
Shares of India's oil marketing companies—Indian Oil Corp. Ltd., Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd. (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd. (HPCL) rose 6.15%, 7.65% and 7.77%, respectively, after the Iran war ceasefire cooled crude oil prices to under $100/barrel.
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 09:23:22 am
Sensex Nifty 50 LIVE: India VIX slips 18%
India's Volatility Index slipped 18.10% to 20.23% on Iran ceasefire.
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 09:21:00 am
Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty 50 surge at opening bell
The 30-share S&P BSE Sensex surged 3.58%, or 2,674.05 points, to reclaim the 77,000 levels even as the Nifty 50 gained 731.50 points to 23,855.20 points. That, after crude oil prices cooled below $100/barrel.
All Nifty 50 stocks rose, except ONGC Ltd. InterGlobe Aviation Ltd. (IndiGo) and Larsen & Toubro Ltd. were the top gainers.
Nifty Bank is up over 4%, with all constituents in the green.
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 09:15:39 am
MCX Gold jumps after Iran ceasefire deal
Gold prices on India's Multi Commodity Index surged after crude oil prices fell due to the two-week Iran ceasefire.
At 9:00 am, MCX Gold April Futures contract rose 2.13%, or ₹3,161, to ₹1,51,894/10 gm, while the MCX Silver May futures gained 5.01%, or ₹11,602, to ₹2,42,950 per kg.
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 09:10:21 am
Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 2,500 points, Nifty 50 tops 24,000
The 30-share S&P BSE Sensex surged 2,500 points to reclaim 77,000 levels in pre-opening trade, even as the wider NSE Nifty 50 crossed 24,000 points.
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 09:06:29 am
INR USD: Rupee gains against US Dollar on Iran ceasefire
The rupee has strengthened 0.4% to 92.6750/dollar after the Iran ceasefire cooled crude oil prices. The 10-year bond yield opened at 6.95% versus yesterday's close of 7.05%.
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 08:47:16 am
Iran ceasefire offers rupee major boost ahead of RBI policy
The Indian rupee is set to open higher on Wednesday in the run‑up to the RBI monetary policy decision, buoyed by plunging oil prices and the rally in Asian currencies after a two‑week Iran ceasefire.
The rupee is likely to open in the 92.40-92.50 range versus the U.S. dollar, having settled at 93.0075 on Tuesday.