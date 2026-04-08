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Sensex, Nifty 50 surge most in years as crude oil prices cool on Iran ceasefire

By HT Business Desk
Apr 08, 2026 04:32:30 pm IST

The Nifty 50 surged 3.8% to 23,997.35 points for the best trading session in 11 months. The Sensex climbed 4% to 77,562.90—its strongest day since 2021.

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The National Stock Exchange building in Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai.(Livemint)

India's stock market recorded its sharpest gains in nearly a year as crude oil prices cooled following a ceasefire agreement between the United States and Iran, easing inflationary pressures for the world's third-largest crude importer. ...Read More

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Wed, 08 Apr 2026 02:34:13 pm

    Adani stocks rally after US court agrees to plea to drop SEC case

    Adani Group stocks surged as much as 13%, in lockstep with a broader market rally, after a US court agreed to hear a plea to drop a US SEC case against billionaire promoter Gautam Adani. Read more.

  • Wed, 08 Apr 2026 02:24:12 pm

    Sensex Nifty 50 LIVE: Titan shares surge to all-time high

    Shares of Titan Co. Ltd. surged to an all-time high after the jewellery and watch maker reported a jump in quarterly sales, as consumers in the world’s most populous nation flocked to gold.

    Titan's share price rose as much as 5.7%, the sharpest intraday gain in three months, to an all-time high of 4,514.00. The rally followed a business update that showed a 42% increase in domestic sales for the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

    The gains were underpinned by a dual tailwind—spike in buyer volumes and higher average selling prices as spot gold climbed nearly 8% during the period. Read more.

  • Wed, 08 Apr 2026 02:05:09 pm

    RBI Governor says forex market curbs won't remain forever

    The Reserve Bank of India’s recent currency market curbs to quell speculation against the rupee are temporary and will not remain in place forever, Governor Sanjay Malhotra said. Read more.

  • Wed, 08 Apr 2026 01:44:56 pm

    Sensex Nifty 50 LIVE: Nifty PSU Bank rallies 7% as bond yields cool

    A gauge of the stocks of India's largest public sector banks rose as much as 7% on Wednesday (8 April 2026), after bond yields cooled and rupee strengthened in the aftermath of the Iran war ceasefire.

    The gains in the Nifty PSU Bank Index was led by Union Bank of India, Bank of Baroda and Bank of India, which were up 6%-7% each.

  • Wed, 08 Apr 2026 01:40:05 pm

    Sensex Nifty 50 LIVE: L&T shares rise most since February 2021

    Shares of Larsen & Toubro Ltd. gained the most since at least February 2021, rising as much as 8.28% to an intraday high of 4,031.50 apiece after Washington and Tehran agreed on a ceasefire.

    L&T has significant exposure to West Asia — 37% of its order book and 33% of its order inflows was anchored in the region in the nine months through December 2025. About 49% of its consolidated order book is international business, of which 80% comes from the UAE, Saudi Arabia and the Gulf region.

  • Wed, 08 Apr 2026 01:31:16 pm

    Sensex, Nifty 50 LIVE: Max Healthcare to acquire Kalinga Hospital

    Max Healthcare Institute Ltd. has decided to acquire a 58.39% stake in Kalinga Hospital in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, for 300 Crore. The deal will be financed by way of debt from Standard Chartered Bank.

    Additionally, the Gurugram-based hospital operator has approved an unsecured loan of up to 100 crore for hospital upgrades and a $5 million corporate guarantee for the target's existing debt.

    Separately, Narayan K. Seshadri is re-appointed as a non-executive director for a three-year term starting 16 May 2026.

  • Wed, 08 Apr 2026 11:16:08 am

    Sensex, Nifty 50 LIVE: Auto, Realty stocks rebound

    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI)'s status quo on repo rate triggered a rebound in India's auto and real estate stocks today, which surged by up to 7% each. The repo rate is the benchmark for interest rates on auto loans and home loans in India. Any increase here has a domino effect on demand for cars and property.

  • Wed, 08 Apr 2026 10:51:12 am

    Nifty Bank set to outperform Nifty 50 today

    A gauge of India's biggest financial stocks is expected to outperform the the benchmark today, as the last-minute and temporary Iran ceasefire converged with the RBI's monetary policy decision.

    “I expect the Nifty Bank to outperform the broader Nifty 50 and trade in a 52,500-54,500 range with a bias to the upside…,” Shrikant Chouhan, head of research at Kotak Securities, told Mint. Read more.

  • Wed, 08 Apr 2026 10:10:38 am

    RBI holds repo rate at 5.25%

    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) held the repo rate at 5.25% in its first monetary policy decision of Fiscal 2027 and since the Iran war broke out, even as a two-week ceasefire announced earlier today cooled crude oil prices and boosted rupee. Read more.

  • Wed, 08 Apr 2026 09:54:10 am

    Sensex Nifty 50 LIVE: Bajaj Finance up most in 2 months

    Shares of Bajaj Finance Ltd. surged the most in nearly two months after India's largest NBFC said that its assets under management rose 22% YoY to cross the 5 lakh crore mark in Q4 FY26. The deposit book, however, was weak — down 4% YoY at 68,550 crore.

  • Wed, 08 Apr 2026 09:38:40 am

    Sensex Nifty 50 LIVE: Titan shares up > 5% after Q4 update

    Shares of Titan Co. Ltd. gained more than 5% today after the Tanishq jewellery maker said its consolidated revenue grew 46% year-on-year in Q4 FY26, as per a provisional update.

    The domestic jewellery segment grew about 46% over the year-ago period on like-for-like growth across jewellery retail formats.

    During October-December, Tanishq added eight new stores in India and converted four Damas stores overseas. As on 31 December, its retail network stood at 3,603 stores.

  • Wed, 08 Apr 2026 09:32:52 am

    Sensex Nifty 50 LIVE: L&T, IndiGo, Asian Paints, Adani Ports

    Larsen & Toubro Ltd. (L&T), InterGlobe Aviation Ltd. (IndiGo), Asian Paints Ltd. and Adani Ports & SEZ Ltd. are among the top Nifty 50 gainers today.

    • L&T: Up 7.10% at 3,987.80

    • IndiGo: Up 10.00% at 4,695.60

    • Asian Paints: Up 4.62% at 2,287.30

    • Adani Ports: Up 6.63% at 1,472.50

  • Wed, 08 Apr 2026 09:27:25 am

    Sensex Nifty 50 LIVE: IndiGo share up 10% on Iran ceasefire

    Shares of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd., operator of India's biggest airline IndiGo, surged as much as 10% to 426.80 apiece on the BSE after the Iran ceasefire. IndiGo gains on two fronts — cheaper jet fuel due to cooler crude and relaxation in flight routes to West Asian cities.

  • Wed, 08 Apr 2026 09:25:18 am

    Sensex Nifty 50 LIVE: Indian Oil, HPCL, BPCL surge

    Shares of India's oil marketing companies—Indian Oil Corp. Ltd., Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd. (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd. (HPCL) rose 6.15%, 7.65% and 7.77%, respectively, after the Iran war ceasefire cooled crude oil prices to under $100/barrel.

  • Wed, 08 Apr 2026 09:23:22 am

    Sensex Nifty 50 LIVE: India VIX slips 18%

    India's Volatility Index slipped 18.10% to 20.23% on Iran ceasefire.

  • Wed, 08 Apr 2026 09:21:00 am

    Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty 50 surge at opening bell

    The 30-share S&P BSE Sensex surged 3.58%, or 2,674.05 points, to reclaim the 77,000 levels even as the Nifty 50 gained 731.50 points to 23,855.20 points. That, after crude oil prices cooled below $100/barrel.

    All Nifty 50 stocks rose, except ONGC Ltd. InterGlobe Aviation Ltd. (IndiGo) and Larsen & Toubro Ltd. were the top gainers.

    Nifty Bank is up over 4%, with all constituents in the green.

  • Wed, 08 Apr 2026 09:15:39 am

    MCX Gold jumps after Iran ceasefire deal

    Gold prices on India's Multi Commodity Index surged after crude oil prices fell due to the two-week Iran ceasefire.

    At 9:00 am, MCX Gold April Futures contract rose 2.13%, or 3,161, to 1,51,894/10 gm, while the MCX Silver May futures gained 5.01%, or 11,602, to 2,42,950 per kg.

  • Wed, 08 Apr 2026 09:10:21 am

    Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 2,500 points, Nifty 50 tops 24,000

    The 30-share S&P BSE Sensex surged 2,500 points to reclaim 77,000 levels in pre-opening trade, even as the wider NSE Nifty 50 crossed 24,000 points.

  • Wed, 08 Apr 2026 09:06:29 am

    INR USD: Rupee gains against US Dollar on Iran ceasefire

    The rupee has strengthened 0.4% to 92.6750/dollar after the Iran ceasefire cooled crude oil prices. The 10-year bond yield opened at 6.95% versus yesterday's close of 7.05%.

  • Wed, 08 Apr 2026 08:47:16 am

    Iran ceasefire offers rupee major boost ahead of RBI policy

    The Indian rupee is set to open higher on Wednesday in the run‑up to the RBI monetary policy decision, buoyed by plunging oil prices and the rally in Asian currencies after a two‑week Iran ceasefire.

    The rupee is likely to open in the 92.40-92.50 range versus the U.S. dollar, having settled at 93.0075 on Tuesday.

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