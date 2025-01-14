Menu Explore
Stock market today: Nifty, Sensex open in green as metal, PSU bank, media stocks rise

ByAbhyjith K. Ashokan
Jan 14, 2025 09:35 AM IST

The stock market showed recovery on January 14, as Sensex rose 367 points. Zomato Ltd led the gains, while Nifty Metal and PSU Bank sectors performed strongly. 

Stock market today: The stock market opened in the green on Tuesday, January 14, with metal, PSU bank, and media stocks rising the most.

Stock market today: A pedestrian watches a digital screen on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai(Punit Paranjpe/AFP)
Stock market today: A pedestrian watches a digital screen on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai(Punit Paranjpe/AFP)

At 9:20am, the benchmark BSE Sensex was up by 367 points or 0.48%, reaching 76,697.01. The broader NSE Nifty was up by 120.50 points or 0.52%, reaching 23,206.45.

Also Read: Stock market crash: Investors lose 25 lakh crore in four days of slump

Which stocks rose the most?

Among the 30 Sensex stocks, Zomato Ltd rose the most by 2.77%, trading at 233.45. This was followed by IndusInd Bank Ltd, which rose 2.35%, trading at 963.60, and NTPC Ltd, which rose 2.16%, trading at 304.70.

Only 6 Sensex stocks were in the red.

Also Read: Stock market crash: 5 reasons why Sensex tanked by over 1,000 points

How did individual sectors perform?

Among the Nifty sectoral indices, Nifty Metal rose the most by 2.67%, reaching 8,163.50, followed by Nifty PSU Bank which rose 2.28%, reaching 6,031.65, and Nifty Media which rose 2.03% reaching 1,698.30.

Also Read: ‘MEGA’: Elon Musk creates European spinoff of Trump's slogan upon Scholz nomination

How did the stock market perform in the previous session?

The stock market experienced a crash on Monday, January 13, and stayed in the red throughout, with real estate, media, IT, and telecom stocks falling the most.

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed 1,048.90 points or 1.36% down into the red, reaching 76,330.01.

The broader NSE Nifty closed 345.55 points or 1.47% down in the red, reaching 23,085.95.

Among the 30 Sensex stocks, Zomato Ltd fell the most by 6.52%, closing at 227.15. This was followed by Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd, which fell 4.09%, closing at 287.55, and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd which fell 4.08%, closing at 1,066.75.

All the Nifty sectoral indices were in the red, with Nifty Realty falling the most by 6.47%, closing at 901, followed by Nifty Media which fell 4.54%, reaching 1,664.50, and Nifty Midsmall IT & Telecom which fell 4.20% reaching 10,211.85.

All of this also comes at a time when the rupee fell to its record low of 86.62 to the dollar today, which was also its steepest single-day fall in close to two years.

This is because of the dollar strengthening as a result of better-than-expected employment data in the US, along with foreign investors offloading a record 2,254.68 crore worth of equities on Friday and rising crude oil prices.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
