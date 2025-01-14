Stock market today: Nifty, Sensex open in green as metal, PSU bank, media stocks rise

Stock market today: The stock market opened in the green on Tuesday, January 14, with metal, PSU bank, and media stocks rising the most. Stock market today: A pedestrian watches a digital screen on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai(Punit Paranjpe/AFP)

At 9:20am, the benchmark BSE Sensex was up by 367 points or 0.48%, reaching 76,697.01. The broader NSE Nifty was up by 120.50 points or 0.52%, reaching 23,206.45.

Which stocks rose the most?

Among the 30 Sensex stocks, Zomato Ltd rose the most by 2.77%, trading at ₹233.45. This was followed by IndusInd Bank Ltd, which rose 2.35%, trading at ₹963.60, and NTPC Ltd, which rose 2.16%, trading at ₹304.70.

Only 6 Sensex stocks were in the red.

How did individual sectors perform?

Among the Nifty sectoral indices, Nifty Metal rose the most by 2.67%, reaching 8,163.50, followed by Nifty PSU Bank which rose 2.28%, reaching 6,031.65, and Nifty Media which rose 2.03% reaching 1,698.30.

How did the stock market perform in the previous session?

The stock market experienced a crash on Monday, January 13, and stayed in the red throughout, with real estate, media, IT, and telecom stocks falling the most.

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed 1,048.90 points or 1.36% down into the red, reaching 76,330.01.

The broader NSE Nifty closed 345.55 points or 1.47% down in the red, reaching 23,085.95.

Among the 30 Sensex stocks, Zomato Ltd fell the most by 6.52%, closing at ₹227.15. This was followed by Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd, which fell 4.09%, closing at ₹287.55, and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd which fell 4.08%, closing at ₹1,066.75.

All the Nifty sectoral indices were in the red, with Nifty Realty falling the most by 6.47%, closing at 901, followed by Nifty Media which fell 4.54%, reaching 1,664.50, and Nifty Midsmall IT & Telecom which fell 4.20% reaching 10,211.85.

All of this also comes at a time when the rupee fell to its record low of 86.62 to the dollar today, which was also its steepest single-day fall in close to two years.

This is because of the dollar strengthening as a result of better-than-expected employment data in the US, along with foreign investors offloading a record ₹2,254.68 crore worth of equities on Friday and rising crude oil prices.