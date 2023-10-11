StockGro named in 2023 CB Insights’ Fintech 100 List

Stock trading platform StockGro on Wednesday has made it to the sixth-annual Fintech 100 ranking, showcasing the 100 most promising private Fintech companies of 2023. StockGro blends comprehensive investment education, interactive social features, and real-time simulated trading

The Fintech 100 index includes a mix of companies at different stages of maturity, product development, and funding. The cohort has raised nearly $22B in equity funding across 381 deals since 2019.

“Representing 24 different countries across the globe, this year’s Fintech 100 is shaping the future of real-time payments, spend management automation, embedded finance, and more,” Chris Bendtsen, Lead Fintech Analyst at CB Insights, said in a statement.



“Together, they are not only increasing the pace of innovation but launching new products and features to revolutionise the industry as a whole. I cannot wait to see what this cohort accomplishes next”, Bendtsen added.

Ajay Lakhotia, Founder and CEO of StockGro, said,“Being included in CB Insights' Fintech 100 List is a tremendous honour for StockGro. Our team has worked tirelessly to redefine the landscape of financial technology, and this acknowledgement serves as a testament to our dedication and the impact we've made."

The CB Insights team had selected 100 winners from a pool of over 19,000 private companies, including applicants and nominees. They were chosen based on factors including - equity funding, investor profiles, business relationships, R&D activity, news sentiment analysis, competitive landscape, proprietary Mosaic scores, and Yardstiq transcripts - and criteria such as tech novelty and market potential. The research team also reviewed thousands of Analyst Briefings submitted by applicants.

Founded in 2020, StockGro blends comprehensive investment education, interactive social features, and real-time simulated trading. With a vast user base spanning across 750+ prestigious colleges and 30+ financial startups, it is dedicated to promoting financial literacy and fostering a community of over 25 million+ users and expert traders. StockGro has secured a remarkable $32 million in funding, a testament to its groundbreaking FinEd-tech platform, the company said in a statement.

