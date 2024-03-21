 Stocks to watch on March 21: TVS Motors, Wipro, Crompton Greaves and more - Hindustan Times
Stocks to watch on March 21: TVS Motors, Wipro, Crompton Greaves and more

ByHT News Desk
Mar 21, 2024 08:41 AM IST

Stocks to watch on March 21: Wipro is a stock to look out for as well as the IT services major appointed Anne-Marie (Annie) Rowland as CEO of Capco.

Stocks to watch on March 21: Torrent Power will be a stock to watch out for today (March 21) as the company finalized a share purchase agreement with Solapur Transmission, acquiring a 100% stake, in a move which is will result in setting up a transmission system facilitating efficient evacuation of power from renewable energy projects in Maharashtra.

Stocks to watch on March 21: People look at a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(Reuters)
Stocks to watch on March 21: People look at a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(Reuters)

Another stock in focus today is TVS Motor after the company greenlit issuance of cumulative non-convertible redeemable preference shares, totaling up to 1,900 crore via bonus.

Wipro is a stock to look out for as well as the IT services major appointed Anne-Marie (Annie) Rowland as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Capco.

Meanwhile, watch out for Crompton Greaves as well as it secured its fourth consecutive order from HAREDA, Haryana, under the PM-KUSUM scheme. The order is valued at over 9 crore and will result in supply, installation and commissioning of various solar photovoltaic water pumping systems.

Prince Pipes and Fittings inked a deal with Klaus Waren Fixtures and NM Shah, and acquired ‘Aquel’ brand and other assets worth 55 crore with the aim to set up an in-house manufacturing facility.

Aeroflex Industries completed the first phase of its expansion, increasing its installed capacity to 13.5 million meters per annum while Wockhardt initiated a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) to raise funds, setting the floor price at 544.02 per share. Watch out for these stocks as well.

