Sun TV Network, Prima Plastics, others to trade ex-dividend today: Full list

ByHT News Desk
Apr 08, 2024 07:42 AM IST

Sun TV Network declared an interim dividend of ₹3.00 per equity share.

Sun TV Network Ltd, Prima Plastics Ltd, Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd and Promax Power Ltd have declared interim dividends, special dividends, and bonus issues for their eligible shareholders. The record date to ascertain the eligibility of shareholders for issues by these companies has been fixed for today (April 8).

A bird flies past a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(Reuters)
A bird flies past a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(Reuters)

Sun TV Network: The company declared an interim dividend of 3.00 per equity share and said in a a stock exchange filing, “An Interim Dividend of Rs. 3/- per equity share of Rs. 5/ - each (i.e. 60%) for the financial year 2023-24 has been declared."

Prima Plastics: The company declared an interim dividend of 2.00 per equity share and informed in a stock exchange filing, “We are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on March 29, 2024 has declared an interim dividend of 2/- per equity share of face value of 10/- each for the Financial Year 2023-24."

Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys: The company has declared a special dividend of 15.00 per equity share and said that the Board of Directors “declared Special Dividend of INR 15/- (Rupees fifteen only) per equity share of INR 10/- each for financial year ending 31st March 2024," in a stock filing.

Promax Power: The company declared a bonus issue in the ratio of 1:1 and said, “April 09, 2024 has been fixed as the Record Date for the purpose of determining the list of shareholders eligible for allotment of Bonus Equity Shares, for which approval of Members, is obtained through Extra Ordinary General Meeting convened on 26th March, 2024."

