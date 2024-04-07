 Bharti Hexacom IPO allotment, GMP and listing date: Know all about the issue now - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Bharti Hexacom IPO allotment, GMP and listing date: Know all about the issue now

ByHT News Desk
Apr 07, 2024 05:55 PM IST

Bharti Hexacom IPO allotment, GMP and listing date: Eager investors would be looking forward to know when all this has been planned to happen. Check it out now.

For stock market investors, the upcoming week is set to be quite interesting. The interest will stem from Bharti Hexacom IPO. Apart from the fact that it is a unit of one of the biggest telecom companies in India, Bharti Airtel, the spotlight on Bharti Hexacom IPO is also there simply because it is the first public issue of the new fiscal - 2024-25. It may well hold some clues as to how the rest of the year might pan out. Bharti Hexacom IPO subscription was recorded at 29.88 times, but only after getting an overwhelming response on the final day of bidding, which was Friday, but not from retail investors.

Bharti Hexacom IPO allotment, GMP and listing date: Read all about it now.(Representative Photo)
Bharti Hexacom IPO allotment, GMP and listing date: Read all about it now.(Representative Photo)

Bharti Hexacom IPO allotment, GMP and listing date

The listing date may well be on April 10 going by the rules as the last day for subscription was Friday, followed by the weekend. However, the thing that most investors would have their eyes on is the Bharti Hexacom IPO allotment date. That is expected to happen on April 8. One more important thing that investors would be eyeing is Bharti Hexacom IPO GMP. That has been reported at Rs. 62 on April 6, by a Live Mint report.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Bharti Hexacom IPO by the numbers

NSE data indicated that Bharti Hexacom IPO received bids for 1,23,24,83,460 shares. The shares on offer were 4,12,50,000. The price band was fixed at Rs. 542-570 per share.

Read More: India’s rich list: Gargantuan numbers reveal the real story

About 75 per cent of the Bharti Hexacom issue size was reserved for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), 15 per cent for non-institutional investors and 10 per cent was reserved for retail investors.

Bharti Airtel stake in Bharti Hexacom

Bharti Hexacom IPO worth 4,275 crore is entirely an offer of sale (OFS) of 7.5 crore equity shares. This is a 15 per cent stake sale by Telecommunications Consultants India and does not include any fresh issue. As such, Bharti Hexacom IPO proceeds will not go to the company. TCI holds a total of 30 percent stake. Currently, Bharti Airtel has a 70 per cent stake.

Read More: ITR filing: Old tax regime or new? Check your income tax slab for FY 2024-25

Who got what

Notably, there was a lot of attention from the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs). This portion of the share sale received 48.57 times subscription, while the non-institutional investors portion received 10.52 times subscription. The Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) portion received subscription of 2.83 times.

Earlier, it was revealed that the anchor investors portion of Bharti Hexacom share sale collected about 1,924 crore.

Read More: IPOs of these companies to hit Dalal Street next week. Check details

What Bharti Hexacom does

This Airtel unit operates in Rajasthan and the Northeast and offers telecommunication services.

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Bharti Hexacom IPO allotment, GMP and listing date: Know all about the issue now
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On