IPOs of these companies to hit Dalal Street next week. Check details

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Apr 07, 2024 11:02 AM IST

Additionally, as many as six IPOs will get listed on the stock exchanges. This includes the Bharti Hexacom IPO (April 3-5) the first of the current fiscal.

As many as three initial public offerings (IPOs) will hit the Dalal Street in the coming week, after Bharti Hexacom launched the maiden IPO (April 3-5) of the current financial year.

IPO stands for Initial Public Offering and it is when the promoters of the company in question for the first time want to raise additional funds by offering shares of the company.
Next week, the Bharti Hexacom IPO too, will be listed on the stock exchanges. Five other public issues that opened for subscription the same week will be listed as well.

IPOs opening next week

Teerth Gopicon IPO: It will be available for subscription between April 8-10. A fixed price issue of 44.40 crore and an entirely fresh issue of 40 lakh shares, its price band has been fixed at 111 per share.

DCG Cables and Wires IPO: The company aims to raise 49.99 crore via the offering, which is entirely a fresh issue of 49.99 lakh shares. The price band has been fixed at 100 per share.

Greenhitech Ventures IPO: The issue will open on April 12 and close on April 16. The company aims to raise 6.3 crore via the IPO, which is entirely a fresh issue of 12.6 lakh shares, with a price band of 50 per share.

Listings next week

Bharti Hexacom IPO: The allotment is expected to be finalised on April 8. The tentative date of listing on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) is April 12.

Aluwind Architectural IPO: The allotment was finalised on April 5. The tentative listing date is April 9.

Creative Graphics Solutions India IPO: Here too, the allotment was finalised on April 5. The tentative listing date is also April 9.

In the case of IPOs of Jay Kailash Namkeen, K2 Infragen, and Yash Optics & Lens, the allotment was done on April 4, while the listing will be on April 8.

