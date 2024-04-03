Bharti Hexacom IPO opens today: 5 things to know before subscribing

Bharti Hexacom IPO: Bharti Airtel's subsidiary Bharti Hexacom's IPO opens for subscription today (April 3). The initial public offerings will close for subscription on April 5 and has a price band of ₹542 to ₹570 per equity share, with a face value of ₹5. In the issue, at least 75% is reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), while no more than 15% is for non-institutional investors (NIIs), and 10% is reserved for retail investors. Bharti Hexacom IPO: The initial public offerings will close for subscription on April 5.

Bharti Hexacom IPO size: The IPO comprises solely of an offer-for-sale (OFS) and does not involve a fresh issue component. The IPO is priced in the range of ₹542-570 per share and investors can bid for 26 shares in one lot.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Bharti Hexacom IPO company details: Bharti Hexacom runs mobile services in Rajasthan and Northeast circles of India. Airtel continues to hold a majority stake in the subsidiary. For the six months ended September, Bharti Hexacom reported a revenue of ₹3,420 crore, compared to ₹3,167 crore a year ago.

Bharti Hexacom IPO GMP: The shares of Bharti Hexacom IPO are trading at a premium of ₹47 in the grey market, as per investorgain. The lowest GMP for the IPO has been ₹30 and the highest has been ₹65.

Bharti Hexacom IPO objective: Through the IPO, the company will carry out the offer for sale of up to 75,000,000 equity shares.

Bharti Hexacom IPO promoters: Bharti Airtel Limited is the promoter of Bharti Hexacom. SBI Capital Markets, Axis Capital, BOB Capital Markets, ICICI Securities and IIFL Securities are the book-running lead managers.