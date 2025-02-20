Tata Motors announces special offers to celebrate 2 lakh EV sales ahead of Tesla's India entry

Tata Motors, which currently is India's largest maker of electric vehicles (EVs), has introduced several offers to celebrate the milestone of surpassing two lakh EV sales. Tata Motors unveiling the Curvv EV with rapid Charging

This also comes at a time when Elon Musk's US-based EV giant Tesla is looking to step foot into the country in April 2024, according to an Economic Times report.

What is Tata's EV offer

The limited-period offers will be available for the next 45 days and it is an exchange bonus of up to ₹50,000, along with financing schemes that allow 100 per cent on-road funding with zero down payment.

Customers who are purchasing the Curvv EV or Nexon EV will get six months of complimentary access to Tata Power’s charging network along with a free home charger installation of a 7.2 kW AC charger.

Tata is also giving loyalty rewards for existing customers. Current Tata EV owners who are looking to upgrade to the Nexon EV or Curvv EV can avail of a ₹50,000 loyalty bonus, while Tata ICE vehicle owners switching to an EV can get a ₹20,000 loyalty bonus.

At the moment, Tata offers five EV models in India including the Tiago EV, Tigor EV, Punch EV, Nexon EV, and Curvv EV. Prices start from ₹7.99 lakh ex-showroom.

Meanwhile, Tesla plans to enter India initially by importing cars from Germany, starting at ₹21 lakh, according to the report.

It is planning to offer the cheaper EV models of its lineup priced around $25,000 (approximately ₹21 lakh), the report read.

It had also posted job openings on LinkedIn and has zeroed in on AeroCity in Delhi and BKC in Mumbai for its first showrooms.