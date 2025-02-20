Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Feb 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

What is Majorana 1? Top 5 things to know about Microsoft's quantum computing chip

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Abhyjith K. Ashokan
Feb 20, 2025 03:29 PM IST

Microsoft spent 17 years researching a new material and architecture for Majorana 1, its new quantum computing chip.

Microsoft released Majorana 1, the world's first quantum chip built on a topological core on Wednesday, February 19, with CEO Satya Nadella calling it an “entirely new state of matter, unlocked by a new class of materials, top conductors, that enable a fundamental leap in computing".

Microsoft's Majorana 1 quantum computing chip is pictured in this undated handout photo obtained by Reuters on February 19, 2025.( Microsoft/Handout via Reuters)
Microsoft's Majorana 1 quantum computing chip is pictured in this undated handout photo obtained by Reuters on February 19, 2025.( Microsoft/Handout via Reuters)

Satya Nadella said on X, “After a nearly 20 year pursuit, we’ve created an entirely new state of matter, unlocked by a new class of materials, topoconductors, that enable a fundamental leap in computing.”

Also Read: Microsoft creates an ‘entirely new state of matter’, Satya Nadella calls it a breakthrough

5 things to know about Microsoft's ‘Majorana’:

1) Majorana Fermion particle

Majorana 1 relies on a subatomic particle called the Majorana fermion which was theorised as existing by scientist Ettore Majorana in 1937, a Bloomberg report quoted Jason Zander, a Microsoft executive vice president as saying. "It’s taken us nearly a hundred years to prove it. Now we can harness it,” he added.

2) What is Majorana 1 made of?

The Majorana 1 chip is made of a material made from indium arsenide and aluminum to create what the tech giant calls, the “world’s first topoconductor,” a new type of material that can observe band control the Majorana particles.

Also Read: Electric vehicle maker Nikola files for bankruptcy protection | What does it mean?

3) What can Majorana 1 help humans do?

Just one single chip with a million qubits can perform accurate simulations which can help humans to improve the understanding of the natural world and unlock breakthroughs in medicine and material science, according to a report by The Verge.

4) Majorana 1's accuracy far exceeds its competitors

Majorana's chip has far fewer qubits than rival chips from Google and IBM, but Microsoft still believes that much fewer of its Majorana-based qubits will be needed to make useful computers since the error rates are lower.

Also Read: US woman who bragged about WFH job fired under DOGE cuts, Elon Musk reacts

5) Majorana 1 gets big name takers already

The US Department of Defense has shown strong interest in the new technology, according to a report by news agency AFP, which added that Microsoft has been selected as one of just two companies to advance to the final phase of its quantum computing program.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices on Hindustan Times.
See More
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 20, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On