Tata Motors share price hits 52-week high over global wholesale figures

Tata Motors also said that global wholesales of all passenger vehicles in the September quarter of the current fiscal increased 11 per cent to 162,634 units over the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.
Tata Motors has said that it reported a 24 per cent increase in group global wholesales.
Tata Motors has said that it reported a 24 per cent increase in group global wholesales. (Reuters File Photo)
Published on Oct 12, 2021 11:36 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi

Tata Motors shares continued to gain for the fourth session in a row on Tuesday after the company reported 24 per cent higher global wholesale figures for the September quarter compared to the year-ago period. Tata Motors shares touched a 52-week high of 435.65 and were quoting at 423.40, up 7.75 or 1.86 per cent on BSE. It was trading at 421.50, up 5.75 or 1.38 per cent at 11:30 on NSE.

On Monday, Tata Motors said in a statement that it reported a 24 per cent increase in group global wholesales, including that of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), to 251,689 units in the September quarter of FY22 over the year-ago period. According to the statement, global wholesales of all Tata Motors commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in Q2FY22 were at 89,055 units, up 57 per cent over Q2FY21.

The Tata Motors statement also said that global wholesales of all passenger vehicles in the September quarter of the current fiscal increased 11 per cent to 162,634 units over the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. It added that global sales of JLR stood at 78,251 vehicles in the September quarter, which comprised 13,944 units of Jaguar and 64,307 units of Land Rover.

(With agency inputs)

Tuesday, October 12, 2021
